Wordpress adds .current-menu-item class to menu items linked to page sections on home page

I have the following menu items
home https://test.test/
about https://test.test/#about
services https://test.test/#services
#about and #services are sections on home page. Because #about and #services URLs are pointing to the home page, wordpress adds
.current-menu-item class to all 3 above URLs at the same time.
I was wondering how can I have that class added only when home or about or services is clicked? I use
.current-menu-item class to style currently active menu item.
I tried the following solution but it didn’t work
function add_menu_item_classes( $classes, $item, $args ) {
if( 'header' !== $args->theme_location )
return $classes;
if ( is_singular() && 'about' == $item->title )
$classes[] = 'test';
if ( is_singular() && 'services' == $item->title )
$classes[] = 'test';
return array_unique( $classes );
}
add_filter( 'nav_menu_css_class', 'add_menu_item_classes', 10, 4 );