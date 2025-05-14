Wordpress adds .current-menu-item class to menu items linked to page sections on home page

I have the following menu items

home https://test.test/

about https://test.test/#about

services https://test.test/#services

#about and #services are sections on home page. Because #about and #services URLs are pointing to the home page, wordpress adds .current-menu-item class to all 3 above URLs at the same time.

I was wondering how can I have that class added only when home or about or services is clicked? I use .current-menu-item class to style currently active menu item.

I tried the following solution but it didn’t work