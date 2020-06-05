Word Press: Why are my images in single.php are messed up?

When uploading images to my wp articles they are not displayed properly. (Please take a look at attached photograph: The images have not the same dimensions even though I set them within admin panel to “full width”)

This is the - I think - relevant code in functions.php:

function myBlog_features() { add_theme_support('title-tag'); add_theme_support('post-thumbnails'); add_image_size('landscape', 400, 260, true); add_image_size('portrait', 480, 650, true); set_post_thumbnail_size(700, 700); } add_action('after_setup_theme', 'myBlog_features');

Do I have to use a different property than add_image_size ? PLease not: It is not about the featured image, the Title Picture of a blog article. My issues are related to images within the blog posts.

This is the code in single.php

<section class="main-wrapper"> <?php while(have_posts()) { the_post(); ?> <article class="article main-article_single"> <?php if ( has_post_thumbnail() ) { the_post_thumbnail( 'full' ); } ?> <h1 class="article-headline"> <?php the_title() ?> </h1> <p class="article-body"> <?php the_content(); ?> </p> </article> </section>

Do I have to add here sth. like <?php if image …?> ?

But what would it be?

As always: Best and thank you!

Sven