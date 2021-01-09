Word Mastermind: Puzzle of Cute Martians!

M-a-s-t-e-r-m-i-n-d game is one of the popular puzzle games for teenage girls. This cool mind game is the modernized version of the vintage word mastermind game and is about the journey of a few Martian kids looking for their parents imprisoned by monsters. While having fun, word mastermind game helps you to train your brain and expand your vocabulary by solving the word puzzles!

By solving each puzzle, you will practice to recall them in a limited amount of time or in limited number of guesses. In addition to fun puzzle games are known to strengthen memory, improve mental agility and concentration. That is why adults also enjoy word mastermind puzzles. So, download word mastermind game for free , play solo or compete online with friends , family , robots and people from all over the world and win prizes.

Are you looking for some new breath-taking and addictive word finder game?

Join us today and enjoy your time while stepping up your skills for free.

Highlighted unique Features :

-Ability to play offline or online with no time limit

-Available in single, multi-player and robot game modes

-Includes 3,4,5,6 and 7 letter puzzles and over 7000 carefully selected word puzzles

-Real-time 1v1 online competitions

Boost your word finding skills with mastermind word guessing game