Woocommerce single-product templates combined into one template file

I building a simple custom theme with woocommerce using underscores started theme. I’m still learning to use woocommerce hooks and filters, but wanted to see if I can create the single-product.php file that has all the html for the product in a single file… mostly for learning purposes… it’s easier to visualize then entire product page when I can see the code rather than have every element on the page(price, img, description, etc…)coming in via hooks in a different file.

I get this it’s more efficient in the longterm to be using hooks, but want to have a simple file for manipulating that has all the template html in one place. and I’m not trying to bring in all the classes, just the php and html used for displaying the product.

Is this something that’s already out there for download? I’ve done some searching and can’t anything on it…