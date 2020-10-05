Woocommerce single product image gallery - Javascript not loading

Greetings guys,

I’m currently having an issue where it seems as though Javascript is not loading for my single product image gallery. I even installed a plugin to execute lightbox and other features for the single product image gallery and nada… Woocommerce is outputting the images but they’re not executing any animated behaviours.

It’s a theme that I built myself, on the base of ‘Underscores’ from Automattic. And I have created some custom php templates to display Woocommerce, by editing their own templates. I may have neglected to connect a dependecy or something…not sure…

Has anyone ever experienced this, or know a way to test this further or resolve it altogether?

Please help.