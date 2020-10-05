Woocommerce single product image gallery - Javascript not loading

#1

Greetings guys,

I’m currently having an issue where it seems as though Javascript is not loading for my single product image gallery. I even installed a plugin to execute lightbox and other features for the single product image gallery and nada… Woocommerce is outputting the images but they’re not executing any animated behaviours.

It’s a theme that I built myself, on the base of ‘Underscores’ from Automattic. And I have created some custom php templates to display Woocommerce, by editing their own templates. I may have neglected to connect a dependecy or something…not sure…

Has anyone ever experienced this, or know a way to test this further or resolve it altogether?

Please help.

#2

If you haven’t yet, I would turn on PHP debugging and check for error messages or put debug statements if you don’t see any errors in the logs.

Then, for the JavaScript, look in your browser dev tools console for JavaScript errors when you bring up the page. Again, add debug statements if you don’t see errors.

You might need to check your CSS if your using CSS for your animations.

Good luck! :slight_smile:

#3

Thank you Mark…it’s bugging me. I turned on debugging and it said that few js files weren’t loaded, but then when I turned them off, still nothing.

I’ve turned off plugins, nothing…

I’ve commented out js and css file inclusions, nothing. [I’m using bootstrap and js libraries for this theme.]

I tried using a custom Woocommerce template file for product image gallery, but it requires js also, and is not working either.

Now, I’m using a lightbox lpugin and am going to directly add the css classes into the woocommerce template and see if that helps.

The troubleshooting continues…

#4

Hello @greenink,

How are you including your JS libraries? If you aren’t following the WordPress enqueue method, that might be your main culprit.

It also seems you’ve got a long going on at the same time. I’d try to enqueue 1 library at a time with 0 plugins installed at first. Once you have all your libraries loaded and got your tests working, then start adding plugins one at a time carefully watching the console and making sure your regression tests are still completing successfully.

Furthermore, the JS errors should help you narrow down the issue. You should examine them. For example, If the console or network tab says that your libraires aren’t loading, then something could be blocking them, the URL is correct/outdated, or they aren’t enqueued properly.

Further reading: https://developer.wordpress.org/themes/basics/including-css-javascript/

Lastly, if you need more help and plan to post to any forum, the more specifc you are (i.e., provide code samples, page links, or minimal repro example, what specific steps you’ve already done) the more helpful replies you’ll get.

Cheers :wink: