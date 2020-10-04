Woocommerce single product image gallery - Javascript not loading

Greetings guys,

I’m currently having an issue where it seems as though Javascript is not loading for my single product image gallery. I even installed a plugin to execute lightbox and other features for the single product image gallery and nada… Woocommerce is outputting the images but they’re not executing any animated behaviours.

It’s a theme that I built myself, on the base of ‘Underscores’ from Automattic. And I have created some custom php templates to display Woocommerce, by editing their own templates. I may have neglected to connect a dependecy or something…not sure…

Has anyone ever experienced this, or know a way to test this further or resolve it altogether?

Please help.

If you haven’t yet, I would turn on PHP debugging and check for error messages or put debug statements if you don’t see any errors in the logs.

Then, for the JavaScript, look in your browser dev tools console for JavaScript errors when you bring up the page. Again, add debug statements if you don’t see errors.

You might need to check your CSS if your using CSS for your animations.

Good luck! :slight_smile:

Thank you Mark…it’s bugging me. I turned on debugging and it said that few js files weren’t loaded, but then when I turned them off, still nothing.

I’ve turned off plugins, nothing…

I’ve commented out js and css file inclusions, nothing. [I’m using bootstrap and js libraries for this theme.]

I tried using a custom Woocommerce template file for product image gallery, but it requires js also, and is not working either.

Now, I’m using a lightbox lpugin and am going to directly add the css classes into the woocommerce template and see if that helps.

The troubleshooting continues…