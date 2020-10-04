Woocommerce single product image gallery - Javascript not loading

CMS & WordPress
#1

Greetings guys,

I’m currently having an issue where it seems as though Javascript is not loading for my single product image gallery. I even installed a plugin to execute lightbox and other features for the single product image gallery and nada… Woocommerce is outputting the images but they’re not executing any animated behaviours.

It’s a theme that I built myself, on the base of ‘Underscores’ from Automattic. And I have created some custom php templates to display Woocommerce, by editing their own templates. I may have neglected to connect a dependecy or something…not sure…

Has anyone ever experienced this, or know a way to test this further or resolve it altogether?

Please help.

#2

If you haven’t yet, I would turn on PHP debugging and check for error messages or put debug statements if you don’t see any errors in the logs.

Then, for the JavaScript, look in your browser dev tools console for JavaScript errors when you bring up the page. Again, add debug statements if you don’t see errors.

You might need to check your CSS if your using CSS for your animations.

Good luck! :slight_smile: