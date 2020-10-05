Woocommerce single product image gallery - Javascript not loading

Mark, you’re right… Let me expand on what I’ve done.

So, I used the Automattic base theme, Underscores, and from there, began editing templates, enqueued Bootstrap, Google Fonts and other js scripts that could enable animated function, but really most of these functions I don’t need, because I really only used animations for the menu header.

The rest of the website is very basic…deliberately… I wanted this theme to be simple and clean, and use as few plugins as possible.

I’ve attached a screenshot of the scripts and css that I’ve enqueued. I’ve recently commented some of them out to troubleshoot what is blocking the.

I’ve installed a plugin to animate the image gallery and it did not work, it output the images but they did not form into a gallery, just images output onto the page.

I also tried installing a lightbox plugin and still, whenever I click on the images, they open in the browser, but not in a lightbox, and there is no animated behaviour on the image gallery.

I first troubleshooted by turning on debug and looking at the errors. There weren’t any. The only error is a deprecated create_function() in one of the widget plugins.

I then began turning off plugins and still the issue persisted.

I then commented out most of the enqueued scripts/stylesheets.

I sent a screenshot of what the single product image gallery area looks like…don’t worry about the variations, they look crazy, I’m still styling those…but have been more focused on troubleshooting the image gallery.

It’s just not behaving the way a normal single product image gallery would behave. And the error console isn’t producing anything helpful. I took a screenshot of that too and attached.

Cheers…I hope this gives more insight to you or anyone who might want to help.

I’m not frustrated yet, but I can’t think of what could possibly be causing this… I feel like I’ve done everything right as far as the theme goes. I mean, it’s pretty simple.

The site is behind a splash screen so even if I send the link, it won’t be viewable…but would be happy to provide more info to anyone privately to get some help on it…