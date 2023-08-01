WooCommerce custom fields

im trying create custom field for woocommerce where i can upload file (e.g pdf,doc,xsxl) i want create file upload custom field in Product-data General Tabs
and want that file to be downloadable in single product page
*this is not vritual / downloadable product, just need some file to be downable
1. first try
Find out that we can create custom field with woocommerce hooks:
- woocommerce_wp_text_input()
- woocommerce_wp_textarea_input()
- woocommerce_wp_select()
- woocommerce_wp_checkbox()
- woocommerce_wp_radiobox()
this work find but i want option where i can upload file. i couldnt find one with file upload option
add_action('woocommerce_product_options_general_product_data', 'woocommerce_product_custom_fields');
function woocommerce_product_custom_fields()
{
global $woocommerce, $post;
echo '<div class="product_custom_field">';
// Custom Product Text Field
woocommerce_wp_text_input(
array(
'id' => '_custom_product_text_field',
'placeholder' => 'file upload',
'label' => __('Custom Product Text Field', 'woocommerce'),
'desc_tip' => 'true',
'type' => 'file'
)
);
echo '</div>';
}
i added type = file in woocommerce_wp_text_input() its gives me file upload option but doesnt save file
// Save Fields
add_action('woocommerce_process_product_meta', 'woocommerce_product_custom_fields_save');
function woocommerce_product_custom_fields_save($post_id)
{
// Custom Product Text Field
$woocommerce_custom_product_text_field = $_POST['_custom_product_text_field'];
if (!empty($woocommerce_custom_product_text_field))
update_post_meta($post_id, '_custom_product_text_field', esc_attr($woocommerce_custom_product_text_field));
}
this save action work with others hook but doesnt work with file upload.
2. second try
add_action('woocommerce_product_options_general_product_data', 'woocommerce_product_custom_fields_file_upload');
function woocommerce_product_custom_fields_file_upload()
{
global $woocommerce, $post; ?>
<div class="form-row form-row-wide">
<input type="file" id="my_file" name="my_file" />
<input type="hidden" name="my_file_field" />
<label for="my_file"><a>Select a cool image</a></label>
<div id="my_filelist"></div>
</div>
<?php
}
add_action( 'wp_ajax_fileupload', 'my_file_upload' );
add_action( 'wp_ajax_nopriv_fileupload', 'my_file_upload' );
function my_file_upload(){
$upload_dir = wp_upload_dir();
if ( isset( $_FILES[ 'my_file' ] ) ) {
$path = $upload_dir[ 'path' ] . '/' . basename( $_FILES[ 'my_file' ][ 'name' ] );
if( move_uploaded_file( $_FILES[ 'my_file' ][ 'tmp_name' ], $path ) ) {
echo $upload_dir[ 'url' ] . '/' . basename( $_FILES[ 'my_file' ][ 'name' ] );
}
}
die;
}
add_action( 'woocommerce_product_options_general_product_data', 'misha_save_what_we_added' );
function misha_save_what_we_added( $order_id ){
if( ! empty( $_POST[ 'my_file_field' ] ) ) {
update_post_meta( $order_id, 'my_file_field', sanitize_text_field( $_POST[ 'my_file_field' ] ) );
}
}
this also gives me upload option but file is not save.
i want to have upload option in Prodcut-data General tabs and want the downable links of upload file in single product pages…
how can achieve this function