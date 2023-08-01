WooCommerce custom fields

im trying create custom field for woocommerce where i can upload file (e.g pdf,doc,xsxl) i want create file upload custom field in Product-data General Tabs



and want that file to be downloadable in

*this is not vritual / downloadable product, just need some file to be downable

1. first try

Find out that we can create custom field with woocommerce hooks:

woocommerce_wp_text_input()

woocommerce_wp_textarea_input()

woocommerce_wp_select()

woocommerce_wp_checkbox()

woocommerce_wp_radiobox()

this work find but i want option where i can upload file. i couldnt find one with file upload option

add_action('woocommerce_product_options_general_product_data', 'woocommerce_product_custom_fields'); function woocommerce_product_custom_fields() { global $woocommerce, $post; echo '<div class="product_custom_field">'; // Custom Product Text Field woocommerce_wp_text_input( array( 'id' => '_custom_product_text_field', 'placeholder' => 'file upload', 'label' => __('Custom Product Text Field', 'woocommerce'), 'desc_tip' => 'true', 'type' => 'file' ) ); echo '</div>'; }

i added type = file in woocommerce_wp_text_input() its gives me file upload option but doesnt save file

// Save Fields add_action('woocommerce_process_product_meta', 'woocommerce_product_custom_fields_save'); function woocommerce_product_custom_fields_save($post_id) { // Custom Product Text Field $woocommerce_custom_product_text_field = $_POST['_custom_product_text_field']; if (!empty($woocommerce_custom_product_text_field)) update_post_meta($post_id, '_custom_product_text_field', esc_attr($woocommerce_custom_product_text_field)); }

this save action work with others hook but doesnt work with file upload.

2. second try

add_action('woocommerce_product_options_general_product_data', 'woocommerce_product_custom_fields_file_upload'); function woocommerce_product_custom_fields_file_upload() { global $woocommerce, $post; ?> <div class="form-row form-row-wide"> <input type="file" id="my_file" name="my_file" /> <input type="hidden" name="my_file_field" /> <label for="my_file"><a>Select a cool image</a></label> <div id="my_filelist"></div> </div> <?php } add_action( 'wp_ajax_fileupload', 'my_file_upload' ); add_action( 'wp_ajax_nopriv_fileupload', 'my_file_upload' ); function my_file_upload(){ $upload_dir = wp_upload_dir(); if ( isset( $_FILES[ 'my_file' ] ) ) { $path = $upload_dir[ 'path' ] . '/' . basename( $_FILES[ 'my_file' ][ 'name' ] ); if( move_uploaded_file( $_FILES[ 'my_file' ][ 'tmp_name' ], $path ) ) { echo $upload_dir[ 'url' ] . '/' . basename( $_FILES[ 'my_file' ][ 'name' ] ); } } die; } add_action( 'woocommerce_product_options_general_product_data', 'misha_save_what_we_added' ); function misha_save_what_we_added( $order_id ){ if( ! empty( $_POST[ 'my_file_field' ] ) ) { update_post_meta( $order_id, 'my_file_field', sanitize_text_field( $_POST[ 'my_file_field' ] ) ); } }

this also gives me upload option but file is not save.

i want to have upload option in Prodcut-data General tabs and want the downable links of upload file in single product pages…

how can achieve this function