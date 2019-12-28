WooCommerce - Buy Button and Align buttons

Hi,

I’m facing some issues in WooCommerce and I need your help.

The issues are as following:

1/ When we select an external product in WooCommerce a “Buy product” button is automatically displayed on a single product page. But this button overwrites

the “View” button displayed on the homepage or on the category page.

I want to have these settings for the “Buy product” button:

- to display only on a single product page and NOT to overwrite other buttons

- to open a “New browser tab” when we click on it

Then we will have this configuration:

- “View” button on homepage and category page points to a single product page

- “Buy product” button on a single product page opens a “New browser tab” and points to an external link

2/ I want also align “buttons, rating stars & prices” under the pics. Effectively, when we have more than 4 or 5 words in the product’s name the “buttons, rating stars & prices” move down and create a gap. I wish that they move as a block and ALIGN them in one row.

Many Thanks for the Help.