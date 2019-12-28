WooCommerce - Buy Button and Align buttons

Hi,
I’m facing some issues in WooCommerce and I need your help.
The issues are as following:
1/ When we select an external product in WooCommerce a “Buy product” button is automatically displayed on a single product page. But this button overwrites
the “View” button displayed on the homepage or on the category page.
I want to have these settings for the “Buy product” button:
- to display only on a single product page and NOT to overwrite other buttons
- to open a “New browser tab” when we click on it
Then we will have this configuration:
- “View” button on homepage and category page points to a single product page
- “Buy product” button on a single product page opens a “New browser tab” and points to an external link
2/ I want also align “buttons, rating stars & prices” under the pics. Effectively, when we have more than 4 or 5 words in the product’s name the “buttons, rating stars & prices” move down and create a gap. I wish that they move as a block and ALIGN them in one row.
Many Thanks for the Help.