Woocommerce adding wrong keyword in the title

Marketing
#1

Hi,
I have a comics ecommerce website. And in the title of every page I am seeing a different keyword added.
For example on the diamond comics product page I see Raj comics added in the title. Similarly every other product and category page has Raj comics added at the end of it.
Can you suggest why this is happening. I saw the source it is not there it is only showing in Google search results.

examples below

https://www.google.com/search?q=Chacha+Chaudhary-18+comics&ei=6k_MYIP-IJOO4-EPpOuOuAk&oq=Chacha+Chaudhary-18+comics&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAM6BwgAEEcQsAM6BQgAEM0COgUIIRCgAToHCCEQChCgAVCyEFiZHmDiH2gBcAJ4AIAB3QGIAZEKkgEFMC40LjOYAQCgAQGqAQdnd3Mtd2l6yAEIwAEB&sclient=gws-wiz&ved=0ahUKEwiDm7Lz2KDxAhUTxzgGHaS1A5cQ4dUDCA4&uact=5

image
image1124×554 52.7 KB

please suggest.

#2

If it’s only appearing in Google search results, and is not in the page source, then it would seem to be Google which is inserting the term, rather than woocommerce.

#3

Hi TechnoBear, thanks for the reply, is there any way I can prevent Google from doing this.

#4

In my experience, Google does what Google does, and it’s very hard to influence that.

This article explains why title text may sometimes appear differently in search results:

There’s another article here on creating good title and description text, the theory being that the better the text you supply, the greater the chance that Google will use it:
https://developers.google.com/search/docs/beginner/seo-starter-guide?hl=en#goodtitlesandsnippets

1 Like
#5

Thanks TechnoBear
god bless

1 Like
#6

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.