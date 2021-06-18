Woocommerce adding wrong keyword in the title

In my experience, Google does what Google does, and it’s very hard to influence that.

This article explains why title text may sometimes appear differently in search results:

There’s another article here on creating good title and description text, the theory being that the better the text you supply, the greater the chance that Google will use it:

https://developers.google.com/search/docs/beginner/seo-starter-guide?hl=en#goodtitlesandsnippets