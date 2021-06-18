Woocommerce adding wrong keyword in the title

Hi,

I have a comics ecommerce website. And in the title of every page I am seeing a different keyword added.

For example on the diamond comics product page I see Raj comics added in the title. Similarly every other product and category page has Raj comics added at the end of it.

Can you suggest why this is happening. I saw the source it is not there it is only showing in Google search results.

examples below

please suggest.