Woocomerce video gallery

Hi,

I am trying to add a video to the Woocommerce product gallery on my website.

The only thing I find are plugins. The free ones don’t work and the premium ones are expensive and I can’t afford to spend that much per month.

I have tried with various plugins like; WooCommerce Product Video Gallery, WooCommerce Featured Videos, WooCommerce Embedded Videos in Product Image Gallery… but they are useless.

Could someone tell me if it is possible to do it with code? And if you can, where can you find it?

I would appreciate your help,

All the best,

Laura.