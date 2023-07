i have been validating my HTML and CSS in their proper place

i see my problem, fix it, save it and use FTP to put up the new, fixed code

i give it hours (or more?) and return to the validator and i get the same errors, and maybe info and warning too

please tell me why my corrected code continues to show problems in my validator

am i missing something? skipping something?

what can i do??

thank you in advance