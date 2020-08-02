Wocommerce Checkout Link suddenly leads to a "Page not found"

Hello,

my website was working well a few days earlier and then suddenly there were no sales for two days. When i checked the ordering process, i found out that when a cutomer will click on add to, it did not led to check out page, rather it was directing to " No page found". During this time was also my Server updated to Php 7.3.

Has some body else also experienced this kind of problem ? Can you guys help me on this issue. I have temporarily been able to resolve the problem by deslecting the option to leading to cart page. So now customer has to select first if the want to stay on shop page or move to payment page. This way it works successfully.

I would be very thankful for any tips and information regarding the issue. Many thanks in Advance.