With SQL injection prevention using prepared statements, the UPDATE query is not executed

Your insert() method in the class definition does not seem to return anything. So even if you call the section of code that only runs if $payment_completed is true, $payment_id would have nothing in it.

You see the difference between the end of runQuery() and the end of insert() - that line starting with return is what comes back to the calling code and is assigned to the variable you provided.

If $payment_id is undefined, though, that suggests your first insert into user_subscr isn’t running either, as I’d expect it to be null if it called a function that returns nothing. In turn, that suggests that $payment_completed is not true. Where does $payment_status come from?

For that final query, your parameter type variable is wrong - you set $param_type , but you pass $param_t into the function.

Here:

// insertID() method have to return the auto generated id used in the latest query

similarly, your insertID() method doesn’t return the ID that it should. You don’t use it in the code at the moment, so it doesn’t matter.

And here:

// check that txn_id has not been previously processed

you have code to check, but you don’t actually use the check - you insert the new row anyway. You might be able to simplify that by setting the txn_id column to have a unique constraint, then try the insert and trap the error if a row already exists - there was a discussion about that method fairly recently on here.

Is it correct that your user-id is stored as a double? I don’t know what difference it makes - if any - as I use PDO rather than mysqli. But it seems a strange choice.