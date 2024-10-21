Windows Recall - how to disable for specific pages in my apps

As most people should know by now, Windows Recall will come to Windows, and while it is supposed to be opt-in, with the required hardware, it has mayor security and privacy questions that are currently unknown.

I have a couple of web apps where some pages show users’ personal information. The access to these pages are restricted, but unfortunately I do not assign the access to the people that needs to be able to access these pages (I built the apps; my client lease access on the apps to organizations, and they in turn assign people their access).

As such I want to know if there is a way that I can, for example using a header or meta-tag, indicate to the browser that the current page may not be screenshot at all.

While much of this information is said to be automatically stripped by the recall AI, I am quite cautious.

The leaking (for example by hacking the recall db), would be a mayor breach of legislation, including GDPR and our local POPIA/CPA.