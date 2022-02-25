Window.prompt isn't working

JavaScript
#1

Doing a tutorial about nest from https://youtu.be/t9dEgHpCNJE (at 1:38:00) and I copied everything he did, but the window.prompt code doesn’t pop up on my web page.

var symbol = window.prompt["enter a symbol to use"];
var rows = window.prompt["enter # of rows"];
var columns = window.prompt["enter # of columns"];

for(let i = 0; i < rows; i++){
  
   for (let j = 0; j < columns; i++) {
      console.log(symbol);


   }

}

I have a bunch of other code also from doing the tutorial so tell me if I need to post the others.

#2

Those square brackets tend to only be used for accessing arrays. They shouldn’t be used there.

You are wanting to use the rounded parenthesis instead, which are ( and ).

#3

omg, I’m so dumb. It’s like playing where’s waldo.

#4

I have another problem about nested loop. the number of columns and rows go on for infinite amount of times and crashes my web page.

#5

The next issue that I notice beyond using numbers instead of strings, is that the for loop is incrementing the wrong index, and should increment j instead.

#8

What’s the difference between I and J?

#9

One is used to index the row, and the other is used to index the column.