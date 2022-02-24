Window.prompt isn't working

Doing a tutorial about nest from https://youtu.be/t9dEgHpCNJE (at 1:38:00) and I copied everything he did, but the window.prompt code doesn’t pop up on my web page.

var symbol = window.prompt["enter a symbol to use"]; var rows = window.prompt["enter # of rows"]; var columns = window.prompt["enter # of columns"]; for(let i = 0; i < rows; i++){ for (let j = 0; j < columns; i++) { console.log(symbol); } }

I have a bunch of other code also from doing the tutorial so tell me if I need to post the others.