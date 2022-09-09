Window.find not focusing on textarea

When I use window.find it is not focusing on textarea. The textarea scroll bar does not scroll when selecting with window.find. How do I focus on “Australian brother” in the textarea?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<textarea id="positivity" cols="50" rows="10" value="">Happiness
Love
Force
Australian Brother
Help Brother
</textarea>
<script>
window.addEventListener('load', function () {
window.find('Australian Brother');
}, false);
</script>
</body>
</html>
Please use vanilla javascript, and preferably a method supported by android browsers. Thanks in advance.