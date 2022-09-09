Window.find not focusing on textarea

JavaScript
#1

When I use window.find it is not focusing on textarea. The textarea scroll bar does not scroll when selecting with window.find. How do I focus on “Australian brother” in the textarea?

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <body>
        <textarea id="positivity" cols="50" rows="10" value="">Happiness
Love
Force
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    






    
    
    Australian Brother
    Help Brother
        </textarea>
        <script>
            window.addEventListener('load', function () {
            window.find('Australian Brother');
            }, false);
        </script>
    </body>
</html>

Please use vanilla javascript, and preferably a method supported by android browsers. Thanks in advance.