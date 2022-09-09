Window.find not focusing on textarea

When I use window.find it is not focusing on textarea. The textarea scroll bar does not scroll when selecting with window.find. How do I focus on “Australian brother” in the textarea?

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <textarea id="positivity" cols="50" rows="10" value="">Happiness Love Force Australian Brother Help Brother </textarea> <script> window.addEventListener('load', function () { window.find('Australian Brother'); }, false); </script> </body> </html>

Please use vanilla javascript, and preferably a method supported by android browsers. Thanks in advance.