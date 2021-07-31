Will I need a cookie consent box on my website?

On my website, I plan to use share buttons (custom coded, not embed), sign in with google (custom coded, not embed), and google analytics (on Anonymous mode with third parties disabled). With this configuration, I feel like I don’t need a cookie consent. Other websites that have this also do not have a cookie consent box. Are my predictions correct, or wrong? Any explanation would be incredibly helpful!
Is your goal to be compliant with the GDPR? Here’s a checklist to make sure:
Hi Liam, I think you should focus on cookie consent box. This is new decade of 2021 where everyone is more consicious about their privacy.
Agreed! This, alongside reducing unnecessary cookies, is on my todo-list.