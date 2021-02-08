Wildcard Subdomains using htacess with multiple variables

Looking through this thread, I kept thinking that the %1 value is constantly being reevaluated BECAUSE mod_rewrite does not stop until there are no more matches.

The code above (from rpkamp) matches a subdomain (IF IT EXISTS) before the dot separator for the domain but requires no dot character in the {REQUEST_URI} to provide a redirection to {subdomain}.efficienthost.com/test_view.php?url={subdomain}&id={REQUEST_URI}.

I’m not sure why rp included the Options (other than good practice) nor the double ^ for the subdomain. Also, I vastly prefer designating the allowed characters in the subdomain string, including the dot separator. Making the subdomain required via the RewriteCond is correct (but the * makes all but the dot separator optional).

Question. Are you trying to rewrite to efficienthost.com? With or without www? with gold?

In other words, please give an example of the submitted URL (with subdomain) and the desired URL (after redirection) for a better answer.

Regards,

DK