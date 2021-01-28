Wildcard Subdomains using htacess with multiple variables

Noooo. I don’t want to replace url with id. I want to get the value of Id on the page using get method. While the url function will still remain as subdomain.

The function of Url is to derive subdomain while id is to fetch a particular product from the database being inserted by the user with url.

for e.g

We have a user in the database with a name = john and slug_url = mywebsite

John inserts products into a table called product_table.

while inserting, his slug_url is saved in the database.

Now when john navigate to https://mywebsite.example.com/test_view?id=5

We should be able to select * from product_table where slug_url = ‘$url’ AND id = ‘$id’

The problem I have is that I don’t really know how to rewrite htaccess to accept other get variables apart from url. It’s only url that is being defined.