Wildcard Subdomains using htacess with multiple variables

You say
id, but the
.htaccess says
url… Can you try this?
RewriteRule ^([aA-zZ])$ test_view.php?id=$1 # replaced ?url with ?id=
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^(^.*)\.efficientpoint.com
RewriteRule (.*) test_view.php?url=%1
Noooo. I don’t want to replace url with id. I want to get the value of Id on the page using get method. While the url function will still remain as subdomain.
The function of Url is to derive subdomain while id is to fetch a particular product from the database being inserted by the user with url.
for e.g
We have a user in the database with a name = john and slug_url = mywebsite
John inserts products into a table called product_table.
while inserting, his slug_url is saved in the database.
Now when john navigate to https://mywebsite.example.com/test_view?id=5
We should be able to select * from product_table where slug_url = ‘$url’ AND id = ‘$id’
The problem I have is that I don’t really know how to rewrite htaccess to accept other get variables apart from url. It’s only url that is being defined.
Can you please try my code and see what it does before you claim it won’t work?
I have tried your code sir and its working but i can’t still get the value of id ($_GET[‘id’]).
Your code is what am using right now.
http://gold.efficientpoint.com/test_view?id=2
since the value of id is 2
then on the page, you will see The product is ()
2 should be in the bracket. i.e.
<h2>The product is (<?php echo $_GET['id']; ?>).
Alright. How about we combine them? Does this work?
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^(^.*)\.efficientpoint.com
RewriteRule ^([aA-zZ])$ test_view.php?url=%1&id=$1
I assume, if you make redirect on
path?query your old query-part will replaced with new.
@igor_g I was assuming that’s happening too, even though Apache should not normally operate that way.
Which is why I decided to sidestep the issue and combine the two rules into one
I have used it and am using it right now. Its still not recognizing the variable id.
Can you post your full
.htaccess code please?
Ok sir
RewriteRule ^([aA-zZ])$ test_view.php?url=%1&id=$1
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^(^.*)\.efficientpoint.com
RewriteRule (.*) test_view.php?url=%1
No wonder it doesn’t work …
Can you please replace all of that with the following?
Options -MultiViews -Indexes
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^(^.*)\.efficientpoint.com
RewriteRule ^([aA-zZ])$ test_view.php?url=%1&id=$1
Wow!
It almost worked. This time around variable id is defined but variable url is undefined.
You can check out the page
http://gold.efficientpoint.com/test_view.php?id=2
I guess we almost got it.
Thank you.
Sir i have actually seen something similar but i don’t really understand it. Maybe you can check it as well.
The last reply seems to show success.
Looking through this thread, I kept thinking that the %1 value is constantly being reevaluated BECAUSE mod_rewrite does not stop until there are no more matches.
The code above (from rpkamp) matches a subdomain (IF IT EXISTS) before the dot separator for the domain but requires no dot character in the {REQUEST_URI} to provide a redirection to {subdomain}.efficienthost.com/test_view.php?url={subdomain}&id={REQUEST_URI}.
I’m not sure why rp included the Options (other than good practice) nor the double ^ for the subdomain. Also, I vastly prefer designating the allowed characters in the subdomain string, including the dot separator. Making the subdomain required via the RewriteCond is correct (but the * makes all but the dot separator optional).
Question. Are you trying to rewrite to efficienthost.com? With or without www? with gold?
In other words, please give an example of the submitted URL (with subdomain) and the desired URL (after redirection) for a better answer.
Regards,
DK
Thank you sir for you contribution.
We are actually trying to derive a subdomain from get method ($_GET[‘url’]) using htaccess. Also, to pass a second variable as $id to fetch product from the database.
The first code I actually wrote in the htaccess could only define variable url and left variable id as undefined.
The last code rpkamp actually gave works well by getting variable Id but variable url remains unknown.
REFERENCE:
http://gold.efficientpoint.com/test_view.php?id=2
However, this is a sample of what am trying to get.
https://emirald.quickqart.com/products/3mp-watch-1601748260
Using 2 get variables. One for wildcard subdomain while the other for product id.
Thank you.
Hello again,
Your reference link does indeed give no URL (subdomain) but does give 2 for the id. I then used “2” (without the quotes) for the {request_uri} then “abc” both of which failed - 2 because neither was NOT matched by [aA-zZ].
REPLACE ^([aA-zZ]) with ^([a-zA-Z]+) in the RewriteRule
I’d never seen the character ranges defined as aA-zZ and the original only specified (if it was a correct range) a single character.
Give that a shot and see what happens. If unsuccessful, then PLEASE provide your testing URL (with subdomain) and desired target URL (with subdomain).
Regards,
DK