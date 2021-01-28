Wildcard Subdomains using htacess with multiple variables

Thank you very much for your reply
The value of
$_GET['url'] is the user’s website(subdomain) which is mywebsite from
https://**mywebsite**.example.com/product.php?id=cloth.
Then the value of
$_GET['id'] is actually the product in the database inserted by the user. it could be cloth as show in the url
https://mywebsite.example.com/product.php?id=**cloth**
However, the htaccess is working very well with the first get variable which is the url but it doesn’t accept any other variable as a get method.
I have been trying to rewrite the rule in a way that it will accept two variables as get method, one used as subdomain and the other used as a get method with a parameter like ?id=cloth
for proper explanation, here is the domain am using, you can access it.
https://mywebsite.efficientpoint.com/test_view?id=cloth
test_view.php
<?php
$id= $_GET['id'];
$sitePostName = $_GET['url'];
?>
<html>
<body>
<h1>The website url is (<?php echo $sitePostName; ?>)</h1>
<h4>The product is (<?php echo $id; ?>)</h4>
</body>
</html>
.htaccess
RewriteRule ^([aA-zZ])$ test_view.php?url=$1
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^(^.*)\.efficientpoint.com
RewriteRule (.*) test_view.php?url=%1
OUTCOME:
The website url is (mywebsite)
The product is ()
Thank you.