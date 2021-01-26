Wildcard Subdomains using htacess with multiple variables

#1

Please I really need help.
I have written the htaccess code that will create wildcard subdomains using get method for the product page But am actually trying to pass another variable in the get method to make it two variables yet the second variable is not seen.

This is what i want
https://mywebsite.example.com/product.php?id=cloth

Below is the htaccess

RewriteRule ^([aA-zZ])$ product.php?url=$1
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^(^.*)\.example.com
RewriteRule (.*) product.php?url=%1

Product page

$id= $_GET['id'];
$url= $_GET['url'];
#4

I don’t see where subdomains come in to this.

#5

Should this not be url=$1?

Also, what are the values of $_GET['id'] and $_GET['url'] in https://mywebsite.example.com/product.php?id=cloth for example, and which values would you expect?

#6

Well, the RewriteCond is matching against a subdomain and passing it as a parameter in the following RewriteRule. Not really what RewriteCond was meant for, but it’s oftentime (ab)used to do this sort of thing anyway.

#7

Thank you very much for your reply

The value of $_GET['url'] is the user’s website(subdomain) which is mywebsite from https://**mywebsite**.example.com/product.php?id=cloth.

Then the value of $_GET['id'] is actually the product in the database inserted by the user. it could be cloth as show in the url

https://mywebsite.example.com/product.php?id=**cloth**

However, the htaccess is working very well with the first get variable which is the url but it doesn’t accept any other variable as a get method.

I have been trying to rewrite the rule in a way that it will accept two variables as get method, one used as subdomain and the other used as a get method with a parameter like ?id=cloth

for proper explanation, here is the domain am using, you can access it.
https://mywebsite.efficientpoint.com/test_view?id=cloth

test_view.php

<?php
$id= $_GET['id'];
$sitePostName = $_GET['url'];
?>
<html>
    <body>
        <h1>The website url is (<?php echo $sitePostName; ?>)</h1>
        <h4>The product is (<?php echo $id; ?>)</h4>
    </body>
</html>

.htaccess

RewriteRule ^([aA-zZ])$ test_view.php?url=$1
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^(^.*)\.efficientpoint.com
RewriteRule (.*) test_view.php?url=%1

OUTCOME:
The website url is (mywebsite)

The product is ()

Thank you.

#8

Ok let me explain better

#9

You say id, but the .htaccess says url… Can you try this?

RewriteRule ^([aA-zZ])$ test_view.php?id=$1  # replaced ?url with ?id=
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^(^.*)\.efficientpoint.com
RewriteRule (.*) test_view.php?url=%1
#10

Noooo. I don’t want to replace url with id. I want to get the value of Id on the page using get method. While the url function will still remain as subdomain.

The function of Url is to derive subdomain while id is to fetch a particular product from the database being inserted by the user with url.

for e.g
We have a user in the database with a name = john and slug_url = mywebsite
John inserts products into a table called product_table.
while inserting, his slug_url is saved in the database.

Now when john navigate to https://mywebsite.example.com/test_view?id=5
We should be able to select * from product_table where slug_url = ‘$url’ AND id = ‘$id’

The problem I have is that I don’t really know how to rewrite htaccess to accept other get variables apart from url. It’s only url that is being defined.

#11

Can you please try my code and see what it does before you claim it won’t work?

#12

I have tried your code sir and its working but i can’t still get the value of id ($_GET[‘id’]).

Your code is what am using right now.
http://gold.efficientpoint.com/test_view?id=2

since the value of id is 2
then on the page, you will see The product is ()

2 should be in the bracket. i.e. <h2>The product is (<?php echo $_GET['id']; ?>).

#13

Alright. How about we combine them? Does this work?

RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^(^.*)\.efficientpoint.com
RewriteRule ^([aA-zZ])$ test_view.php?url=%1&id=$1
#14

I assume, if you make redirect on path?query your old query-part will replaced with new.