Wildcard Subdomains using htacess with multiple variables

Thank you very much for your reply

The value of $_GET['url'] is the user’s website(subdomain) which is mywebsite from https://**mywebsite**.example.com/product.php?id=cloth .

Then the value of $_GET['id'] is actually the product in the database inserted by the user. it could be cloth as show in the url

https://mywebsite.example.com/product.php?id=**cloth**

However, the htaccess is working very well with the first get variable which is the url but it doesn’t accept any other variable as a get method.

I have been trying to rewrite the rule in a way that it will accept two variables as get method, one used as subdomain and the other used as a get method with a parameter like ?id=cloth

for proper explanation, here is the domain am using, you can access it.

https://mywebsite.efficientpoint.com/test_view?id=cloth

test_view.php

<?php $id= $_GET['id']; $sitePostName = $_GET['url']; ?> <html> <body> <h1>The website url is (<?php echo $sitePostName; ?>)</h1> <h4>The product is (<?php echo $id; ?>)</h4> </body> </html>

.htaccess

RewriteRule ^([aA-zZ])$ test_view.php?url=$1 RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^(^.*)\.efficientpoint.com RewriteRule (.*) test_view.php?url=%1

OUTCOME:

The website url is (mywebsite)

The product is ()

Thank you.