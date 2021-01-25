Wildcard Subdomains using htacess with multiple variables

Please I really need help.
I have written the htaccess code that will create wildcard subdomains using get method for the product page But am actually trying to pass another variable in the get method to make it two variables yet the second variable is not seen.
This is what i want
https://mywebsite.example.com/product.php?id=cloth
Below is the htaccess
RewriteRule ^([aA-zZ])$ product.php?url=$1
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^(^.*)\.example.com
RewriteRule (.*) product.php?url=%1
Product page
$id= $_GET['id'];
$url= $_GET['url'];