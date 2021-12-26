Width of the div differs even though the settings are the same for all divs

qrazyneo1: qrazyneo1: The diff is about 0.5 - 1 px. If it is not immediately obvious

There is no difference in the size of those lines. If you take a screenshot and put it in your paint package and then increase the zoom from the paint package settings you will see that the lines are the same size.

It’s only when you use browser zoom that you get rounding errors and some half pixels get rounded up and some get rounded down. That’s because the browser zoom is not just enlarging what you see but re-renders the whole page element by element and some elements get rounded up and some rounded down depending on how good the browser’s zoom algorithm is (some browsers are better than others). Some browsers keep a check of all the sub-pixels and in order for the three elements to have exactly the same total width then one of them will have to be 1px larger at that zoom. There is no real thing as half a pixel but browsers do calculate them although they can’t draw them.

Browser zoom will never be an exact copy of the default layout at a larger or smaller size because it is a re-render of the code and thus there will be rounding errors on 1px lines and similar. I tend to just use text zoom if I want to read a layout as I don’t like everything getting larger. It’s only the text I want to see larger.

So in answer to your question there is little you can or need to do about browser zoom and something you will have to learn to live with

In order to prove my point about sub pixel rendering then set a zoom size of default (100%) and change your width to width:1.5px;

In Chrome Mac this shows the middle line at 1px and the outer lines at 2px with no zoom at all.

There’s an old article here about sub pixel rendering and explains why things are not as easy as you may think. Browsers are much better these days because when I started IE6 could be 10px out if you had ten divs across.