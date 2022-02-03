Widget position in header

HTML & CSS
#1

I have a small issue positioning a widget in the header on my wordpress website.

widget-issue
widget-issue997×472 49.2 KB

The widget needs to be positioned to the right of the font resizer widget and shouldn’t affect the social media icons. I’ve tried several CSS techniques but to no avail.

https://www.cdsbeo.on.ca/

#2

You’ve got a lot of html there…

The reason it’s not butting up against the font resize elements is because you have the font resize elements float/absolutely positioned which take them out of the document flow.

A quick fix would be to set the site-section-header to be flex

.site-section-wrapper {
    width: 1250px;
    display: flex;
    justify-content: space-evenly;
}

And then move the location of the widget to AFTER the font resize, then remove all of the positioning on the header-risizer-widget class

.header-risizer-widget {
    width: auto;
    font-size: 15px;
}

image
image1559×533 86.4 KB

#3

Very interesting… I need to brush up on my knowledge of FLEX.

I added align-items: center; to the .site-section-wrapper which aligned everything nicely, including the main navigation menu.

After all that, the only small issue is that the search icon now appears on the far left above the logo…ideally it should go back at the end of the line next to the social media icons.

#4

That’s because you have the button as the first element in the div. Move it to the end and it’ll be in the right place. You’ll need to tweak the css a bit to get it to line up

/* FYI, You've got this selector in the css twice */
#site-search-toggle {
    margin-top: -1rem;
    background-color: #195899;
    color: #fff;
    font-size: 16px;
    padding: 0px;
    -webkit-border-radius: 4px;
    -moz-border-radius: 4px;
    -ms-border-radius: 4px;
    border-radius: 4px;
}

image
image1525×387 64.6 KB

#5

I’m so close! Seems there’s interference with the social media icons now.

#6

Whoops. I forgot that UL is a block element. You can resolve it one of two ways:

  1. Make the UL in the nav display:inline-block
  2. Make the nav element display:flex

You’ll still need to play with the margins a bit on the search icon to get it to line up correctly, but that should get you close. Depending on where you want the search icon, you might need to move it after the UL.

1 Like
#7

Yes this should do it:


#site-secondary-nav{
display:flex;
align-items:center;
}
#site-search-toggle{
margin:0 0 0 1rem;
order:2;
}

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 13.24.18

1 Like