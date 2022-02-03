Widget position in header

You’ve got a lot of html there…
The reason it’s not butting up against the font resize elements is because you have the font resize elements float/absolutely positioned which take them out of the document flow.
A quick fix would be to set the site-section-header to be flex
.site-section-wrapper {
width: 1250px;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-evenly;
}
And then move the location of the widget to AFTER the font resize, then remove all of the positioning on the header-risizer-widget class
.header-risizer-widget {
width: auto;
font-size: 15px;
}