Why you shouldn't nest your code

I mean, I dont know that I consider the braces of the function definition to be ‘nesting’ levels (consider: In most C# code, that means you’re “3 levels deep” at the root level of your main code line, because the namespace, class, and main function opening braces) , but…eh.

I dont particularly like extraction either. Functions are for repeated code or isolated execution (IE: You’ve made One Function to Rule Them All, as opposed to breaking the code up reasonably), not just to make it so i’ve gotta dig through 12 layers of function call that are in different locations or different files, just because the code had some brackets in it.

There is probably some happy medium. I’m definitely not a “never nester”, but I can (and do) still practice some of the things in the video.