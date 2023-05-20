Why Xml Parser shows error if there are xml tag errors on websites crawler is present?

PHP
,
1

QUESTION:
Why Xml Parser shows error if there are xml tag errors on third party websites crawler is presently crawling ?

DESCRIPTION:
I get echoed:

**( ! ) Warning: DOMDocument::loadXML(): Start tag expected, '&lt;' not found in Entity, line: 6 in C:\wamp64\www\... on line 44

Call Stack
#	Time	Memory	Function	Location
1	0.0034	362440	{main}( )	...\crawler_Test.php:0
2	14.0745	365456	loadXML( $source = class SimpleXMLElement { public $sitemap = [0 => class SimpleXMLElement { ... }, 1 => class SimpleXMLElement { ... }, 2 => class SimpleXMLElement { ... }, 3 => class SimpleXMLElement { ... }] } )

46
73
SiteMaps Crawled: ---

Array ( )
Html Pages Crawled: ---

Array ( )
Array ( )
Array ( )
Array ( )
50
Array ( )
Array ( )
Array ( ) **

Error gets shown here:

$dom->loadXML($xml); //LINE: 44

I can’t afford to get errors like this as not all websites will be code error free.
I want to suppress such error that gets shown due to coding errors on webpages crawled on third party websites. How to do this ?

NOTE:
I should only get error if my own code (crawler is coded in error) has errors.
I do not know how to suppress the error.
I would like to know if there are any error on my coding that could cause issues while crawling the web or later on at any point.

<?php

ini_set('display_errors',1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors',1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);

//START OF SCRIPT FLOW.

//Preparing Crawler & Session: Initialising Variables.

//Preparing $ARRAYS For Step 1: To Deal with Xml Links meant for Crawlers only.
//SiteMaps Details Scraped from SiteMaps or Xml Files.
$sitemaps  = []; //This will list extracted further Xml SiteMap links (.xml) found on Sitemaps (.xml).
$sitemaps_last_mods  = []; //This will list dates of SiteMap pages last modified - found on Sitemaps.
$sitemaps_change_freqs  = []; //his will list SiteMap dates of html pages frequencies of page updates - found on Sitemaps.
$sitemaps_priorities  = []; //This will list SiteMap pages priorities - found on Sitemaps.

//Webpage Details Scraped from SiteMaps or Xml Files.
$html_page_urls  = []; //This will list extracted html links Urls (.html, .htm, .php) - found on Sitemaps (.xml).
$html_page_last_mods  = []; //This will list dates of html pages last modified - found on Sitemap.
$html_page_change_freqs  = []; //his will list dates of html pages frequencies of page updates - found on Sitemaps.
$html_page_priorities  = []; //This will list html pages priorities - found on Sitemaps.

//Preparing $ARRAYS For Step 2: To Deal with html pages meant for Human Visitors only.
//Data Scraped from Html Files. Not Xml SiteMap Files.
$html_page_meta_names  = []; //This will list crawled pages Meta Tag Names - found on html pages.
$html_page_meta_descriptions  = []; //This will list crawled pages Meta Tag Descriptions - found on html pages.
$html_page_titles  = []; //This will list crawled pages Titles - found on html pages.
// -----

//Step 1: Initiate Session - Feed Xml SiteMap Url. Crawing Starting Point.
//Crawl Session Starting Page/Initial Xml Sitemap. (NOTE: Has to be .xml SItemap).
$initial_url = "https://www.rocktherankings.com/sitemap_index.xml"; //Has more xml files.

//$xmls = file_get_contents($initial_url); //Should I stick to this line or below line ?
//Parse the sitemap content to object
//$xml = simplexml_load_string($xmls); //Should I stick to this line or above line ?
$xml = simplexml_load_string(file_get_contents($initial_url)); //Code from Dani: https://www.daniweb.com/programming/web-development/threads/540168/what-to-lookout-for-to-prevent-crawler-traps

$dom = new DOMDocument();
$dom->loadXML($xml); //LINE: 44

echo __LINE__; echo '<br>'; //LINE: 46

extract_links($xml);

echo __LINE__; echo '<br>';  //LINE: 50

foreach($sitemaps AS $sitemap)
{
	echo __LINE__; echo '<br>';
	extract_links($sitemap); //Extract Links on page.
}

foreach($html_page_urls AS $html_page_url)
{
	echo __LINE__; echo '<br>';
	extract_links($html_page_url); //Extract Links on page.
}

scrape_page_data(); //Scrape Page Title & Meta Tags.

//END OF SCRIPT FLOW.

//DUNCTIONS BEYOND THIS POINT.

//Links Extractor.
function extract_links()
{
	echo __LINE__; echo '<br>';  //LINE: 73
	
	GLOBAL $dom;
	//Trigger following IF/ELSEs on each Crawled Page to check for link types. Whether Links lead to more SiteMaps (.xml) or webpages (.html, .htm, .php, etc.).
	if ($dom->nodeName === 'sitemapindex')  //Current Xml SiteMap Page lists more Xml SiteMaps. Lists links to Xml links. Not lists links to html links.
	{
		echo __LINE__; echo '<br>';
		
		//parse the index
		// retrieve properties from the sitemap object
		foreach ($xml->sitemapindex as $urlElement) //Extracts html file urls.
		{
			// get properties
			$sitemaps[] = $sitemap_url = $urlElement->loc;
			$sitemaps_last_mods[] = $last_mod = $urlElement->lastmod;
			$sitemaps_change_freqs[] = $change_freq = $urlElement->changefreq;
			$sitemaps_priorities[] = $priority = $urlElement->priority;

			// print out the properties
			echo 'url: '. $sitemap_url . '<br>';
			echo 'lastmod: '. $last_mod . '<br>';
			echo 'changefreq: '. $change_freq . '<br>';
			echo 'priority: '. $priority . '<br>';

			echo '<br>---<br>';
		}
	} 
	else if ($dom->nodeName === 'urlset')  //Current Xml SiteMap Page lists no more Xml SiteMap links. Lists only html links.
	{
		echo __LINE__; echo '<br>';
		
		//parse url set
		// retrieve properties from the sitemap object
		foreach ($xml->urlset as $urlElement) //Extracts Sitemap Urls.
		{
			// get properties
			$html_page_urls[] = $html_page_url = $urlElement->loc;
			$html_page_last_mods[] = $last_mod = $urlElement->lastmod;
			$html_page_change_freqs[] = $change_freq = $urlElement->changefreq;
			$html_page_priorities[] = $priority = $urlElement->priority;

			// print out the properties
			echo 'url: '. $html_page_url . '<br>';
			echo 'lastmod: '. $last_mod . '<br>';
			echo 'changefreq: '. $change_freq . '<br>';
			echo 'priority: '. $priority . '<br>';

			echo '<br>---<br>';
		}
	} 
	
	GLOBAL $sitemaps;
	GLOBAL $sitemaps_last_mods;
	GLOBAL $sitemaps_change_freqs;
	GLOBAL $sitemaps_priorities;
	
	GLOBAL $html_page_urls;
	GLOBAL $html_page_last_mods;
	GLOBAL $html_page_change_freqs;
	GLOBAL $html_page_priorities;
	
	echo 'SiteMaps Crawled: ---'; echo '<br><br>'; 
	if(array_count_values($sitemaps)>0)
	{	
		print_r($sitemaps);
		echo '<br>';
	}
	elseif(array_count_values($sitemaps_last_mods)>0)
	{	
		print_r($sitemaps_last_mods);
		echo '<br>';
	}
	elseif(array_count_values($sitemaps_change_freqs)>0)
	{	
		print_r($sitemaps_change_freqs);
		echo '<br>';
	}
	elseif(array_count_values($sitemaps_priorities)>0)
	{	
		print_r($sitemaps_priorities);
		echo '<br><br>'; 
	}

	echo 'Html Pages Crawled: ---'; echo '<br><br>'; 

	if(array_count_values($html_page_urls)>0)
	{	
		print_r($html_page_urls);
		echo '<br>';
	}
	if(array_count_values($html_page_last_mods)>0)
	{	
		print_r($html_page_last_mods);
		echo '<br>';
	}
	if(array_count_values($html_page_change_freqs)>0)
	{	
		print_r($html_page_change_freqs);
		echo '<br>';
	}
	if(array_count_values($html_page_priorities)>0)
	{	
		print_r($html_page_priorities);
		echo '<br>';
	}
}

//Meta Data & Title Extractor.
function scrape_page_data()
{
	GLOBAL $html_page_urls;
	if(array_count_values($html_page_urls)>0)
	{		
		foreach($html_page_urls AS $url)
		{
			// https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.file-get-contents
			$html = file_get_contents($url);

			//https://www.php.net/manual/en/domdocument.construct.php
			$doc = new DOMDocument();

			// https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.libxml-use-internal-errors.php
			libxml_use_internal_errors(true);

			// https://www.php.net/manual/en/domdocument.loadhtml.php
			$doc->loadHTML($html, LIBXML_COMPACT|LIBXML_NOERROR|LIBXML_NOWARNING);

			// https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.libxml-clear-errors.php
			libxml_clear_errors();

			// https://www.php.net/manual/en/domdocument.getelementsbytagname.php
			$meta_tags = $doc->getElementsByTagName('meta');

			// https://www.php.net/manual/en/domnodelist.item.php
			if ($meta_tags->length > 0)
			{
				// https://www.php.net/manual/en/class.domnodelist.php
				foreach ($meta_tags as $tag)
				{
					// https://www.php.net/manual/en/domnodelist.item.php
					echo 'Meta Name: ' .$meta_name = $tag->getAttribute('name'); echo '<br>';
					echo 'Meta Content: ' .$meta_content = $tag->getAttribute('content');  echo '<br>';
					$html_page_meta_names[] = $meta_name;
					$html_page_meta_descriptions[] = $meta_content;
				}
			}

			//EXAMPLE 1: Extract Title
			$title_tag = $doc->getElementsByTagName('title');
			if ($title_tag->length>0)
			{
				echo 'Title: ' .$title = $title_tag[0]->textContent; echo '<br>';
				$html_page_titles[] = $title;
			}

			//EXAMPLE 2: Extract Title
			$title_tag = $doc->getElementsByTagName('title');

			for ($i = 0; $i < $title_tag->length; $i++) {
				echo 'Title: ' .$title = $title_tag->item($i)->nodeValue . "\n";
				$html_page_titles[] = $title;
			}
		}
	}
}

if(array_count_values($html_page_meta_names)>0)
{	
	print_r($html_page_meta_names);
	echo '<br>';
}

if(array_count_values($html_page_meta_descriptions)>0)
{	
	print_r($html_page_meta_descriptions);
	echo '<br>';
}

if(array_count_values($html_page_titles)>0)
{	
	print_r($html_page_titles);
	echo '<br>';
}

//END OF FUNCTIONS.


?>

Cheers!