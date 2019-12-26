Why Wrong Radio Button Is Selected By Default?

Folks,
When I refresh the page, I see the 2nd option selected when it should be the first! Why is that ?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<style>
/* The container */
.container {
display: block;
position: relative;
padding-left: 35px;
margin-bottom: 12px;
cursor: pointer;
font-size: 22px;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
-ms-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
}
/* Hide the browser's default radio button */
.container input {
position: absolute;
opacity: 0;
cursor: pointer;
}
/* Create a custom radio button */
.checkmark {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
height: 25px;
width: 25px;
background-color: #eee;
border-radius: 50%;
}
/* On mouse-over, add a grey background color */
.container:hover input ~ .checkmark {
background-color: #ccc;
}
/* When the radio button is checked, add a blue background */
.container input:checked ~ .checkmark {
background-color: #2196F3;
}
/* Create the indicator (the dot/circle - hidden when not checked) */
.checkmark:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
display: none;
}
/* Show the indicator (dot/circle) when checked */
.container input:checked ~ .checkmark:after {
display: block;
}
/* Style the indicator (dot/circle) */
.container .checkmark:after {
top: 9px;
left: 9px;
width: 8px;
height: 8px;
border-radius: 50%;
background: white;
}
</style>
<body>
<h1>Gender</h1>
<label class="container">Nothing
<input type="radio" checked="checked" name="radio">
<span class="checkmark"></span>
</label>
<label class="container">Male
<input type="radio" name="radio">
<span class="checkmark"></span>
</label>
<label class="container">Female
<input type="radio" name="radio">
<span class="checkmark"></span>
</label>
</body>
</html>