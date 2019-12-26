Why Wrong Radio Button Is Selected By Default?

superappsbuilder: superappsbuilder:

Sorry for the late reply. Have not been logging on lately.

What I meant was, when I referesh the page and the page loads then by default the 1st option should be auto selected based on this code:

<label class="container">Nothing <input type="radio" checked="checked" name="radio"> <span class="checkmark"></span> </label>

“Nothing” must be selected by default and not the “Male” or “Female” option. User must then select their GENDER.

Select any gender or not select any gender, as soon as the page loads, whether I load it for the first time or whether I refresh the page and reload it that way, the “Nothing” should be auto selected by default. “Nothing” is the 1st option. But that is not happening. When I CTRL R and the page loads, the 2nd option is selected by default.