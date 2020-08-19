Why would a spammer do this?

I am not asking for advice on blocking spam, I have a pretty good idea how to do that but it is generally not a problem for me luckily. I occasionally get the usual ones - I have won the lottery, disaster relief, they have intimate photos of me, click on this link - you know the stuff - no problem.

But I quite frequently get very similar spams via a contact form that I assume are from a bot. Simply a fake email address and a single or short comment of random words like ‘reasons’ or ‘ultimate view’ or ‘wood’ or ‘total container’.

My question is - What is the point? There is no link, obviously spam, I couldn’t reply if I wanted because it is a false email address. I just delete. But my curiosity is roused, is there an ulterior motive I am missing, is there some hidden threat.

As far as I can see - no problem - but - why do it ?