Why would a spammer do this?

kerry14: kerry14: My question is - What is the point? There is no link, obviously spam, I couldn’t reply if I wanted because it is a false email address. I just delete. But my curiosity is roused, is there an ulterior motive I am missing, is there some hidden threat.

In these cases, the bot’s intention is to check if there is a weakness in your “contact form”. It is not uncommon these forms do not protect against header injection, so “spammers” use bots that just spider websites and automatically try forms it locates.

When they locate one which they can exploit, they will use it to send out as many spam emails as they can until it is shut down.

If this happens, it usually means that the ip on the server and any domains attached to it will be blacklisted as sending spam and it can be quite difficult to sort out afterward.

With this in mind, if you only get one of these from time to time, your form is most probably secure. But if they keep filling your inbox, I would strongly recommend reviewing the form code.