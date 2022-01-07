Why won't this video play automatically?

This page will show the 404.shtml error page. It shows a still picture instead of a fun looping video:
How do I make the video play automatically? Are the browsers shutting down autoplay?
<div id="vertical">
<h2 id="pageheading">File not found (404 error)</h2>
<p>Whoops! Where's the turn marshall when you need one? Sorry you got flipped over.</p>
<p><a href="http://www.reedyrace.com/index.html">Click here</a> to get back to the Reedy Race site. <a href="http://www.reedyrace.com/ae/spotlight/index.html">Click here</a> to get back to the Factory Team Spotlight site.</p>
<p><a href="#" onclick="goToBack();">Click here</a> to return to your previous page. Web site inquiries should be directed to <a href="mailto:service@aeteam.net?subject=Webmaster,%20ReedyRace.com">the Webmaster.</a></p>
</div>
<video autoplay loop id="bgvid">
<source src="http://www.reedyrace.com/2016/video/full-reedyrace1.webm" type='video/webm' />
<source src="http://www.reedyrace.com2016/video/full-reedyrace1.mp4" type='video/mp4'>
Video not supported.
</video>