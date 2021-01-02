Why won't my div block center? Honestly

niadaniels40: niadaniels40: yes. could you critique what i have so far,

Why have you hidden the overflow on the html element. If you have coded correctly you don’t need to hide the overflow and if you have coded incorrectly then you may have just broken the page for someone.

The height:28em in your generator-wrap is a cause for concern. If a users resizes their text then the text will break out.

The above is an extreme example but if you had simply used min-height:28em (magic number alert) instead then there would be no problem at all. Generally avoid fixed heights on elements that contain text content.

The width:100% on pagewrap is redundant for a block element so should be removed.

.pagewrap { max-width: 1625px; /*width: 100%; the default is auto and will allow for padding not to affect width*/ min-height: 60vh; margin: 0 auto; }

The min-height:60vh is also a concern as it seems like another magic number and doesn’t really come into play anyway.