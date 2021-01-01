Why won't my div block center? Honestly

HTML & CSS
#1

I fail to understand this, I usually use flexbox justify center align center or margin:0 auto, but it will not work. the margin won’t apply to the left. Why have I done this to myself on nye?

#2

I fixed it i guess.

#3

Hi,

Could you share your fix?

#4

yes. could you critique what i have so far, like my markup and the way im doing things? https://codepen.io/lilliongoddess/pen/KKgQrYe