Why WHILE Loop Fails After Paginated Page 1?

PHP
Hi,

I just joined.
I need advice. On php. I starter level student.
I learning procedural style. Mysqli. Prepared Statement. Don’t know anything else. No pdo. No oop.

Can you people check my pagination code ?
It supposed to work like this:

When you click Search button, at beginning rows_count() does action. It gets matching rows number. Like this:

$query_2 = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ? LIMIT $offset,$last_row_on_page";

Is query ok ?

Then the fetch_rows() fetches rows data and displays in a pagination mode.

When you click any page numbers on any pagination links, like page 2, then fetch_rows() is supposed to fetch the relevant rows again for page 2.
I fetching rows with this query:

$query_2 = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ? LIMIT $offset,$last_row_on_page";

Is query ok ?

I got problem here …

while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result_2,MYSQLI_ASSOC))

It does not get into action in any pages beyond page 1 like page 2, page 2, etc.
It only manage to get into action fetching matching rows for page 1. Not passed page 1. That is my big problem.

Code I configure to display 1 row per page only in dev mode. Will switch to 10-100 later on production mode.
Since exist 5 matching rows then these rows supposed to display across many pages via pagination.

Lines I am having trouble are CAPITALISED in my code comments. Do put attention on them to understand my problem to give right solution.

//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
	if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST')
	{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
		//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
		if(isset($_POST['search']))
		{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
			rows_count(); //This function will forward script flow to fetch_rows() before halting the script.
			die();
		}
	}
	echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FAILS TO ECHO. IT IS LINE: 24.
	//Do following if "Search" button not clicked but pagination numbered links are clicked. Eg Page 1, 2, 3, etc..
	fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ?
	echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 205.

Here is the full code for your convenience. You won’t understand the code without the context.

DEVMODE CONTEXT:

<?php
error_reporting(E_ALL);
?>

<!DOCTYPE HTML">
<html>

<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width-device=width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>

<?php
session_start();

if(!isset($_GET['query_type']) && empty($_GET['query_type']))
{
	die("Invalid Query!");
}
else
{
	$_SESSION['query_type'] = $_GET['query_type']; echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
}
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE

if(!isset($_GET['form_type']) && empty($_GET['form_type']))
{
	die("Invalid Form!");
}
else
{
	$_SESSION['form_type'] = $_GET['form_type']; echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
	
	if(!function_exists($_SESSION['form_type']))
	{
		die("Invalid Form!");
	}
	else
	{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
		if(!session_id() || !isset($_SESSION['form_step']) || $_SESSION['form_step'] != 'end')
		{
			$_SESSION['form_step'] = 'start'; echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
			$_SESSION['form_type']();
		}
	}
}
		
//FUNCTIONS START FROM HERE
function search()
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
	function rows_count()
	{
		//Connect to Database. (DB_SERVER, BD_USERNAME, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME).
		$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","powerpage");
		$conn->set_charset('utf8mb4'); //Always set Charset.
		
		if($conn === false)
		{
			die("ERROR: Connection Error!. " . mysqli_connect_error());
		}
		
		$query_1 = "SELECT COUNT(id) FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ?";
		$stmt_1 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
		if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_1,$query_1))
		{
			mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_1,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);
			mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_1);
			$result_1 = mysqli_stmt_bind_result($stmt_1,$row_count);
			mysqli_stmt_fetch($stmt_1);
			$_SESSION['row_count'] = $row_count;
			echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
			$_SESSION['form_step'] = 'end';
			fetch_rows();
		}
	}

	function fetch_rows()
	{	echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
		$form_step = $_GET['form_step'];
		
		$page_number = $_GET['page'];
		$result_per_page = $_GET['page_limit'];
		$offset = (($page_number * $result_per_page) - $result_per_page); //Offset (Row Number that 'Starts' on page).
		$last_row_on_page = ($page_number * $result_per_page); //Max Result (Row Number that 'Ends' on page).
		$previous_page = $page_number-1;
		$next_page = $page_number+1;
		
		echo "Row Start: $offset";echo "<br>";
		echo "Row End: $last_row_on_page";echo "<br>";
		
		//Connect to Database. (DB_SERVER, BD_USERNAME, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME).
		$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","powerpage");
		$conn->set_charset('utf8mb4'); //Always set Charset.

		if($conn === false)
		{
			die("ERROR: Connection Error!. " . mysqli_connect_error());
		}

		$query_2 = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ? LIMIT $offset,$last_row_on_page";
		$stmt_2 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
		if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_2,$query_2))
		{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 103.
			mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_2,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);
			mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_2);
			$result_2 = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt_2);
			if(!$result_2)
			{
				//Close Connection.
				mysqli_close($conn);
				die("<pre>2c. Statement Fetching failed!</pre>");
			}
			else
			{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 114.
				//Grab total number of pages to paginate.
				$row_count = $_SESSION['row_count'];
				//$total_pages = ceil($result_1/$result_per_page);
				$total_pages = ceil($row_count/$result_per_page);
				
				echo "TOTAL PAGES: $total_pages<br><br>";
				
				while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result_2,MYSQLI_ASSOC))//On PAGE 2, PHP IGNORING THIS AND BYPASSING THIS WHOLE WHILE LOOP ON PAGE 2. IT IS LINE: 122. 
				{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGE 2, THIS FAILS TO ECHO. IT IS LINE: 123. PHP IGNORING IT BYPASSING IT ON PAGE 2.
					//Retrieve Values.
					$id = $row["id"];
					$first_name = $row["first_name"];
					$middle_name = $row["middle_name"];
					$surname = $row["surname"];
					$gender = $row["gender"];
					$marital_status = $row["marital_status"];
					$working_status = $row["working_status"];
					
					echo "Id: $id<br>";
					echo "First Name: $first_name<br>";
					echo "Middle Name: $middle_name<br>";
					echo "Surname: $surname<br>";
					echo "Gender: $gender<br>";
					echo "Marital Status: $marital_status<br>";
					echo "Working Status: $working_status<br>";
					echo "<br>";
					echo "<br>";
					
					$i = 1;
					while($i<=$total_pages)
					{
						if($i<$total_pages)
						{
							echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo " $i ";?></a><?php 
						}
						elseif($i==$page_number)
						{
							echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo "<b> $i </b>";?></a><?php 
						}
						
						$i++;
					}
					if($page_number>$total_pages)
					{
						echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $previous_page;?>'><?php echo "<b> Previous </b>";?></a><?php 
					}
				}
			}
		} 
		$_SESSION['form_step'] = 'end';
	}
	?>
	
	<form action="<?php echo $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'];?>?form_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=1" method='post' enctype='plain/text'>
	<?php

	//Added '*' (asterisk) to indicate the 'Text Field' is a 'required' one.
	echo "<label for=\"first_name\">First Name *:</label>
	<input type=\"text\" name=\"first_name\" placeholder=\"First Name\" value = \"\">";?>
	<br>
	<?php
	echo "<label for=\"marital_status\">Marital Status *:</label>";
	echo "<select name=\"marital_status\">";
	echo "<option value=\"single\">Single</option>";
	echo "<option value=\"married\">Married</option>";
	echo "</select>";
	echo "<br>";
	?>
	<input type="submit" name="search" value="Search">
	<?php
	//$current_function = __FUNCTION__;
	//echo $current_function;
	
	//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
	if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST')
	{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
		//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
		if(isset($_POST['search']))
		{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
			rows_count(); //This function will forward script flow to fetch_rows() before halting the script.
			die();
		}
	}
	echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FAILS TO ECHO. IT IS LINE: 24.
	//Do following if "Search" button not clicked but pagination numbered links are clicked. Eg Page 1, 2, 3, etc..
	fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ?
	echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 205.
}

?>

What is wrong ? Why is fetch_rows() or $query_2 failing to fetch the matching rows for pages beyond page 1 ?

ECHOES
Before clicking the SEARCH button, I get echoed these line numbers as expected:

22
24
32
39
42
50

After clicking the SEARCH button I get these echoed as expected:

193
71
78
Row Start: 0
Row End: 1
103
114
TOTAL PAGES: 5

123

After paginated clicking link for ‘page 2’, I get echoed all these same line numbers I get echo before clicking the SEARCH button as if everything is starting all over again with a new query (I not intend this). That not supposed to happen.

I reckon line 200 is not taking action:

fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ? IT IS LINE: 200. MAIN ISSUE HERE, I SUSPECT.

You think it is line 200 the crook here ?

How to correctify the coding ?

I haven’t read all your code, but don’t forget that the LIMIT clause takes two parameters, the starting row and the number of rows to return. It doesn’t take the starting row and the ending row. It can take just the number of rows (ideal for the first page), but there isn’t a from-to option as your variable names suggest you are using.

It’s worth noting that without an ORDER BY clause, your LIMIT may not be so useful.

This section doesn’t look quite right to me, either:

$i = 1;
while($i<=$total_pages)
  {
  if($i<$total_pages)
    {
    echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo " $i ";?></a><?php 
    }
  elseif($i==$page_number)
    {
    echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo "<b> $i </b>";?></a><?php 
    }
  $i++;
}

The if and the elseif clauses don’t seem to be correct to me. Is it fair to say that it will only display the page number in bold if it’s the same as $total_pages? I can’t quite do it in my head. It seems that it will only go into the elseif clause if $i is not less than $total_pages, which in your outer while() means that it will only do it once, when it is the same as $total_pages.

Wouldn’t it be easier to just check if $i is the current page, display the bold page number, otherwise display it in normal font? In fact, as it seems that the link is identical other than having the <b> tags around the display (which I think should probably now be <strong>, but has probably changed again), why not just set a variable that is the page number either with or without the bold tags, and just have the one echo statement?

I’m not sure the above helps with your actual query.

If you’re relying on your session variables to help decide whether you’re on the first page or a later one, you shouldn’t send output to the browser before your session_start() call. That should be the very first thing you do. You have a DOCTYPE and a load of other stuff being output which, unless you have buffering enabled, may interfere with the session start.

Thank You droopsnoot!

I forgot about the ORDER by id in my LIMIT query. Fixed it.
You ask: Why I am make page number bold that equals to the $total_pages ?
Where I did it ? I check code, I see this:

elseif($i==$page_number)
{
	echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo "<b> $i </b>";?></a><?php 						}

I ordered php to make bold that page number which matches with the page you are on. So, if you on page 5, then page number 5 will be shown in bold.

Mr droopsnoot, I just realize that, $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 5, when I click SEARCH button. It means: 5 matching rows found.

Now, when I click PAGE 2 on pagination, the $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0, why is that ? It should stay 5. I am not overwriting the variable value anywhere.

This is reason why I now suspect, when I click PAGE 2 or PAGE 3 on PAGINATION section, I see zero results or no rows shown. No rows are shown beyond page 1.

If I can LEARN from YOU why the ‘_SESSION['row_count'] = 5' auto vhanges to '_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0’, mystery finish.

You see, after clicking SEARCH button, this part of code fetches $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 5. That is good.

$query_1 = "SELECT COUNT(id) FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ?";

$stmt_1 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_1,$query_1))
{
            mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_1,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);
mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_1);
$result_1 = mysqli_stmt_bind_result($stmt_1,$row_count);
mysqli_stmt_fetch($stmt_1);
$_SESSION['row_count'] = $row_count;

I get displayed all matching rows on PAGE 1.
Since I set to display 1 row per page, I am shown 1 matching row on PAGE 1. This is good!

You see, when I click PAGE 2 on PAGINATION part, I expect to see the 2nd matching row, but “_SESSION['row_count'] = 5" switches to "_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0” and so no matching rows display. Why this illegal switching of values from ‘5’ to ‘0’ when I click PAGE 2 or anything ?

This illegal switching ruins the following query you see below which runs when I click PAGE 2 or any PAGE (eg PAGE 3) after PAGE 1:

$row_count = $_SESSION['row_count'];
 //$total_pages = ceil($result_1/$result_per_page);
$total_pages = ceil($row_count/$result_per_page);

Context:

$query_2 = "SELECT id,first_name,middle_name,surname,gender,marital_status,working_status FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ? LIMIT $offset,$last_row_on_page";
        echo "$query_2<br>";
        $stmt_2 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
        if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_2,$query_2))
        {echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 111.
            mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_2,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);
            mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_2);
            $result_2 = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt_2);
            echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 114.
            //Grab total number of pages to paginate.
            $row_count = $_SESSION['row_count'];
            //$total_pages = ceil($result_1/$result_per_page);
            $total_pages = ceil($row_count/$result_per_page);

Do find spare time to check my original code and see if you can know why “$_SESSION[‘row_count’]” switches from “5” to “0”.

Thank You!

But that elseif() is only triggered if your first if is not true (because of the else part), and your first if checks to see if $i < $total_pages). So the only time it ever gets into the elseif() is on the last pass, when $i is the same as $total_pages, because your outer loop runs until $i equals $total_pages.

Sorry, I’m on the way out and haven’t time to read the rest of the post, I’ll read it later if no-one else has already responded.

Thank You now!
I do will double check what you say.
Now, if you no mind, when you come home from outside, can you see which criminal part of the code overwrites my session variable I said in my last post ?

You said …
but don’t forget that the LIMIT clause takes two parameters, the starting row and the number of rows to return. It doesn’t take the starting row and the ending row. It can take just the number of rows (ideal for the first page), but there isn’t a from-to option as your variable names suggest you are using.

I now confused not knowing how to fix these lines of mine if you think they are wrong:

$page_number = $_GET['page'];
$result_per_page = $_GET['page_limit'];
$offset = (($page_number * $result_per_page) - $result_per_page); //Offset (Row Number that 'Starts' on page).
$last_row_on_page = ($page_number * $result_per_page); //Max Result (Row Number that 'Ends' on page).
		
$previous_page = $page_number-1;
$next_page = $page_number+1;
echo "Row Start: $offset";echo "<br>";
echo "Row End: $last_row_on_page";echo "<br>";

Can you help me fix this ? I scratching my head.
A code example will be good idea.