Why WHILE Loop Fails After Paginated Page 1?

Hang on though, why are your
rows_count() and
fetch_rows() functions defined inside the
search() function? What’s the point?
This one page script has many faces, my friend.
Note, it is a single page script.
Which is meaning: reg, login, search, blah, blah all in same one single page. Ok ?
Concentrate on this url format …
URL
http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW_1.php?form_type=search&query_type=select&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=1
form_type=search
form_type=login
form_type=personal_details
If form_type is ‘search’ then you’d be shown a search form/box. Like google boy.
If form_type is ‘login’ then you’d be shown a login form. Like hotmail girl.
If form_type is ‘personal_details’ then you’d be shown a submission form to submit your personal details. Like facebook bad boy.
If form_type is ‘link_submission’ then you’d be shown a submission form to submit your link. Like google boy.
So based on the ‘form_type’, you’d get shown appropriate webform (reg, login, personal_details, search db).
And so, by now, you realize, the same one page has many different faces (login, reg, submit details, submit link, search links, etc.) based on the “form_type” mentioned in the url.
Now, let’s forget about “personal_details”, “login” & “reg” cos (because) their parts/functions (personal_details(),login(), registration()) are working fine over here.
So now we look disappointedly at the search(). Which gone all crazy.
Now when form_type is ‘search’ you’d see a webform to make db queries. Let’s call this “member search”. Right now, I’m trying to build pagination for this “member search” feature.
Usually, when you create a pagination, you just code it in linear form.
I thought good to go if neatened up by adding the code in functions and then call the appropriate function as needed. This way, less code. Neater code.
I did manage to build the pagination in linear form. Then thought best to add the code in functions and call the functions when needed and shorten the code. That’s when I messed things up. And am stuck for forthnight now. Just about.
Like I said to you before, the search() gets triggered if the url contains “form_type=search”.
This rows_count() first counts all the matching rows to determine how many pages’ links to generate in our pagination section.
Then this fetch_rows() does the action by grabbing & displaying the matching rows.
fetch_rows() finds 5 row matches. Hence, shows 12345 pages on the pagination section cos I set it to show 1 row per page only (in dev mode).
fetch_rows() works here on PAGE 1 as it manages to display row 0 data.
It adds the value to _SESSION['row_count']. Then when you click PAGE 2/3/4/5 then this stupid _SESSION[‘row_count’] value idiotically auto switches it’s value to “0”. And so now, on PAGE 2/3/4/5 the fetch_rows() finds $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 and assumes it should fetch zero rows. And fetches none. That is the problem.
Your Question:
Why rows_count() and fetch_rows() are inside the search() ?
It cos their codes are part of my search feature’s code.
Where do you want me to place them ? Inside login() or registration() ? That would be irrelevant as rows_count() and fetch_rows() are codes to build PAGINATION for the search feature and not for the registration or login feature.
You know what. I can do bring these 2 functions out of the search() but if in the future I need to make updates then I’d get confused to which part of the script do them 2 functions (rows_count() & fetch_rows() belong to. I’d then have to go through all the lengthy codes and remind myself they belong to the search feature. To avoid all this time-waste, I just added the 2 functions inside the search().
categorized things a little bit.
Anyway, when you clickover to PAGE 2,3,4,5 the search() does trigger as I intend. Also it triggers the rows_count() and fetch_rows() functions (when you clickover to PAGE 2,3,4 or 5). It is just that, the fetch_rows() function finds $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 when PAGE 2/3/4/5 loads. That is why no matching rows get displayed on screen on pages 2/3/4/5.
Now tell me mr droopsnoot, what is making the _SESSION['row_count'] = 5 switch to _SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 when PAGE 2/3/4/5 is loaded ?
Remember, when you are in this PAGE 1 url:
http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW_1.php?form_type=search&query_type=select&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=1
the $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 5.
And so, the relevant row is fetched.
But, when you are in this PAGE 2/3/4/5, then all of a sudden for no reason, the big bad value becomes: $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0.
Hence, no matching rows get fetched for PAGE 1 onwards.
You mind to see if you can do learn what is causing this variable value to mess about auto switching from 5 to 0 ?
As for me, it’s nearly 2wks and I stuck in this quick-sand for long time now!
NOTE: $_SESSION[‘form_type’] = search.
And so, this following line triggers the search():
$_SESSION['form_type']();
Do reply to my previous post before replying to this one.
You did not like me adding rows_count() and fetch_rows() inside search(). And so, I got them both out.
But still no luck.
You try:
No, just on their own as separate function definitions. I accept that it’s valid and legal syntax to have those functions defined inside the
search() function definition, I just don’t see how it helps.
Change the names to make it more obvious, then. Or use separate scripts and include them as required.
I’ve no real idea. The layout of your code is horribly complicated to me, and it’s quite difficult to figure out exactly what goes where.
I’ve copied your code to my machine (and obviously changed things to use a database I have), and when I run it I get all sorts of things that I don’t imagine I should get. I expect that’s because you’ve excluded so much code from it. That’s a good thing, because if you’ve lumped everything into one massive file, there’s no way I’d pick my way through it. But I do wonder if you have extracted too much. For example in this part:
//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST')
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
if(isset($_POST['search']))
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
rows_count(); //This function will forward script flow to fetch_rows() before halting the script.
fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ? IT IS LINE: 200. MAIN ISSUE HERE, I SUSPECT.
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 201.
die;
}
}
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FAILS TO ECHO. IT IS LINE: 198.
//Do following if "Search" button not clicked but pagination numbered links are clicked. Eg Page 1, 2, 3, etc..
//rows_count(); //This function will forward script flow to fetch_rows() before halting the script.
fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ? IT IS LINE: 200. MAIN ISSUE HERE, I SUSPECT.
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 201.
die;
}
it’s running the code for page 2, 3, 4 and so on when I just open the page, because it’s not called as POST. So it doesn’t make debugging any easier.
Maybe if you split the code out into separate files for each individual function, it’d be easier to figure out what is going wrong with it.
In what way have you “got them both out”?
function search()
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
function rows_count()
{
They’re no different to before.
And why is your LIMIT clause still using the wrong syntax? That’s another change I made to try to run this on my machine, along with fixing the html errors.
When you call
fetch_rows() for page 2, 3, 4 and so on, your
if clause (I quoted it above) already knows that the request-method is not “POST”. So this bit of code:
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_2,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);
is not going to have any variables to use,
$_POST will be empty. You need to store the parameters somewhere for the subsequent pages.
Blushing!
Sorry, I had probly sleep in eyes.
Here you go …
I will read your other comments then try updating to your advice.
You welcome to play around with this latest code above.
Do read comments in the code. I updated a little for you to be understanding my intentions.
Thank You
Oops! I forgot to change the following on my latest code and so do disregard it.
$last_row_on_page = ($page_number * $result_per_page); //Max Result (Row Number that 'Ends' on page).
With the updated code, that you see on previous post, where I separated the rows_count() and fetch_rows() outside of search(),
I experience a new problem. This time, after clicking the SEARCH button, no results are shown even on PAGE 1 now!
Any chance you can manage do short this code a little bit more so no looking cluttered ?
Ok, let’s assume my search() loads on page 2,3,4,5 etc. and all these form inputs vanish. This meaning, values of _post['first_name'] & _post[‘marital_status’] are vanishing as soon as I load page 2.
To prevent this disappearancing act, I added these:
$_SESSION["first_name"] = $_POST["first_name"];//ADDED THIS NEW LINE.
$_SESSION["marital_status"] = $_POST["marital_status"];//ADDED THIS NEW LINE.
Added the _POSTs to _SESSIONs.
Look here again I did it also so not forgotten atall this part …
//mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_1,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);//SUBSTITUTED THIS LINE FOR THE LINE BELOW.
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_1,"ss",$_SESSION["first_name"],$_SESSION["marital_status"]);//SUBSTITUTED TO THIS LINE FROM THE LINE ABOVE.
Now update looks like this …
Note URGENT:
I have dragged out rows_count() and fetch_rows() out of search() function as was advised to separate them.
Now what ? This time I get displayed no results even on PAGE 1!!!
Last time the issue was PAGE 1 was showing the search results but not any page after PAGE 1. Not page 2/3/4/5.
This time, it’s worst. Even PAGE 1 doesn’t show any results! I am lost now. Totally!
CODE
I am curious to see how much droopsnoot can become kind to neaten up my code by keeping it procedural stylish and mysqli and no pdo as I know no pdo or know no oop. And keeping it at prepared statement like I shown above.
Why is your form enctype “text/plain”? What does that achieve that leaving it out would not?
Why leave out ? Cos no got any attachments ?
I had it plain/text and someone pointed I got it wrong way round and so fixed it. Maybe you know somethign I do not know. I thought all forms must be told if they are text/plain or some other enctype.
Or, by default, if you leave it out browser auto assumes it is text/plain ? Is this you trying to letting me know ? I guess so. Yes ?
I updated the code but now not even PAGE 1 show row data! Why ?
I got my QUESTIONS written in comment code in CAPITALS.
“text/plain” is a new thing (if HTML 5 can be described as “new”), if you don’t have any files to upload, just leave out the enctype and it will default to “application/x-www-form-urlencoded”.
ETA - When I test your code with this enctype, my
$_POST array is empty, when I remove it, it contains the form variables.
Might be best for you to get it working, first.
Well, I’ve taken your code, adapted it to fit a database that I have, and it seems to work for me. The pagination might be bad, because it says it finds five rows but only displays two pages of two - that might be because the limit starts at zero rather than one. I had (again) to change your LIMIT parameter to make it correct, and I had to use a LIKE search because of my database, and I removed the enctype.
The issue I have is that when you first call the page, it tries to call
fetch_rows() because at that point it’s not been submitted with a POST. You could probably check a session variable to see whether it should do that or not.
Ok. Thank you. You got it working.
Did you forget to share code here with everyone ?
I curious of your edits. Let me see what you did. Or, how else I learn from mistake ?
What you think of my latest code in my previous post ?
Good you told me this. Now I removing from my all 6 versions and see if it works or not without fiddling with $_POST stuffs.
No luck. Removing “text/plain” from all 6 versions did not solve the issue on any of them. On the latest 7th version, now got to test if it works when I replace _POST with _SESSIONs so the user inputs get remembered for the sql queries on each pagination page loads (Page 2,3 etc). Will reply back of results.
On my 7th version, it is now working.
So it means, the _POSTs were getting deleted and not passed from page 1 to page 2, 3 etc on paginated pages. After dumping the
_POST values to $_SESSION values they (user inputs) are now getting forwarded from page to page (after also I deleted on form type line “enctype=text/plain” part) and to their SQL queries and so now page 2 also showing matching row data.
So now what even stackoverflow.com guys failed to spot was spotted here by droopsnoot! I give him honour badge!
Or, is it HER ?
2 wks of frustration has now come to an end!
Anyway, one issue. I have 6 total rows out of them 5 match my keyword search. I put 2 rows to be displayed per page. That means all 5 matches should be spread across 3 pages. But they get spread across 2 where PAGE 1 displays 2 rows and PAGE 2 display 3 rows. Note, max only 2 rows were supposed to display!
<?php
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1);
session_start();
//I WAS TOLD $_POST VALUES ARE LIKELY TO BE EMPTY ON PAGINATION PAGE 1,2,3,4,5. WAS ADVISED TO ADD THIS FOLLOWING CODE TO CHECK.
echo "<pre>SESSION:\n".print_r($_SESSION, 1)."</pre>";
echo "<pre>POST:\n".print_r($_POST, 1)."</pre>";
?>
<!DOCTYPE HTML">
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width-device=width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>
<?php
if(!isset($_GET['query_type']) && empty($_GET['query_type']))//'query_type' tells the script whether it is an INSERT or SELECT or UPDATE sql query. From this the script determines which type of form to display and what prepared statements lines to use.
{
die("Invalid Query!");
}
else
{
$_SESSION['query_type'] = $_GET['query_type'];
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
}
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
if(!isset($_GET['form_type']) && empty($_GET['form_type']))//'form_type' tells the script which form to display. (Login, Reg, Submit Personal Details, Submit Link).
{
die("Invalid Form!");
}
else
{
$_SESSION['form_type'] = $_GET['form_type'];
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
if(!function_exists($_SESSION['form_type']))
{
die("Invalid Form!");
}
else
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
if(!isset($_SESSION['form_step']))// || $_SESSION['form_step'] != 'end')
{
$_SESSION['form_step'] = 'start'; echo $_SESSION['form_step'];
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
$_SESSION['form_type']();
}
else
{
$_SESSION['form_step'] = $_GET['form_step'];
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>"; echo $_SESSION['form_step'];//DELETE
$_SESSION['form_type']();
}
}
}
function search()
{
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST') //Doing following means "Search" button clicked AND pagination numbered links are NOT clicked. Eg page 2, 3, etc.
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
if(isset($_POST['search']))
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
$_SESSION["first_name"] = $_POST["first_name"];//ADDED THIS NEW LINE.
$_SESSION["marital_status"] = $_POST["marital_status"];//ADDED THIS NEW LINE.
rows_count();
fetch_rows();
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";
die;
}
}
else //Doing following means "Search" button not clicked but pagination numbered links are clicked. Eg page 2, 3, etc.
{
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
//Do following if "Search" button not clicked but pagination numbered links are clicked. Eg Page 2, 3, etc..
//rows_count(); //SHOULD I RUN THIS FUNCTION AGAIN FROM PAGE 2,3,4, ETC OR NOT ?
fetch_rows();
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
}
}
function rows_count()
{
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","powerpage");
$conn->set_charset('utf8mb4'); //Always set Charset.
if($conn === false)
{
die("ERROR: Connection Error!. " . mysqli_connect_error());
}
$query_1 = "SELECT COUNT(id) FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ?";
//$_SESSION["first_name"] = $_POST["first_name"];//ADDED THIS NEW LINE.
//$_SESSION["marital_status"] = $_POST["marital_status"];//ADDED THIS NEW LINE.
$stmt_1 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_1,$query_1))
{
//mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_1,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);//SUBSTITUTED THIS LINE FOR THE LINE BELOW.
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_1,"ss",$_SESSION["first_name"],$_SESSION["marital_status"]);//SUBSTITUTED TO THIS LINE FROM THE LINE ABOVE.
mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_1);
$result_1 = mysqli_stmt_bind_result($stmt_1,$row_count);
mysqli_stmt_fetch($stmt_1);
$_SESSION['row_count'] = $row_count;
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
$_SESSION['form_step'] = 'end';
//fetch_rows();
}
//Close Statement.
mysqli_stmt_close($stmt_1);
//Close Connection.
mysqli_close($conn);
}
function fetch_rows()
{ echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
$form_step = $_GET['form_step'];
$page_number = $_GET['page'];
$result_per_page = $_GET['page_limit'];
$offset = (($page_number * $result_per_page) - $result_per_page); //Offset (Row Number that 'Starts' on page).
$last_row_on_page = ($page_number * $result_per_page); //Max Result (Row Number that 'Ends' on page).
$previous_page = $page_number-1;
$next_page = $page_number+1;
echo "Row Start: $offset";echo "<br>";
echo "Row End: $last_row_on_page";echo "<br>";
//Connect to Database. (DB_SERVER, BD_USERNAME, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME).
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","powerpage");
$conn->set_charset('utf8mb4'); //Always set Charset.
if($conn === false)
{
die("ERROR: Connection Error!. " . mysqli_connect_error());
}
$query_2 = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ? ORDER BY id LIMIT $offset,$last_row_on_page";
$stmt_2 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_2,$query_2))
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";
//mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_2,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);//SUBSTITUTED THIS LINE FOR THE LINE BELOW.
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_2,"ss",$_SESSION["first_name"],$_SESSION["marital_status"]);//SUBSTITUTED TO THIS LINE FROM THE LINE ABOVE.
mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_2);
$result_2 = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt_2);
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";
//Grab total number of pages to paginate.
$row_count = $_SESSION['row_count'];
//$total_pages = ceil($result_1/$result_per_page);
$total_pages = ceil($row_count/$result_per_page);
echo "TOTAL PAGES: $total_pages<br><br>";
while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result_2,MYSQLI_ASSOC))
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";
//Retrieve Values.
$id = $row["id"];
$first_name = $row["first_name"];
$middle_name = $row["middle_name"];
$surname = $row["surname"];
$gender = $row["gender"];
$marital_status = $row["marital_status"];
$working_status = $row["working_status"];
echo "Id: $id<br>";
echo "First Name: $first_name<br>";
echo "Middle Name: $middle_name<br>";
echo "Surname: $surname<br>";
echo "Gender: $gender<br>";
echo "Marital Status: $marital_status<br>";
echo "Working Status: $working_status<br>";
echo "<br>";
echo "<br>";
}
$i = 1;
while($i<=$total_pages)
{
if($i<$total_pages)
{
echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/stack.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo " $i ";?></a><?php
}
elseif($i==$page_number)
{
echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/stack.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo "<b> $i </b>";?></a><?php
}
$i++;
}
if($page_number>$total_pages)
{
echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/stack.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=<?php echo $previous_page;?>'><?php echo "<b> Previous </b>";?></a><?php
}
}
//Close Statement.
mysqli_stmt_close($stmt_2);
//Close Connection.
mysqli_close($conn);
$_SESSION['form_step'] = 'end';
}
?>
<form action="<?php echo $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'];?>?form_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=1" method='POST'>
<?php
//Added '*' (asterisk) to indicate the 'Text Field' is a 'required' one.
echo "<label for=\"first_name\">First Name *:</label>
<input type=\"text\" name=\"first_name\" placeholder=\"First Name\" value = \"\">";?>
<br>
<?php
echo "<label for=\"marital_status\">Marital Status *:</label>";
echo "<select name=\"marital_status\">";
echo "<option value=\"single\">Single</option>";
echo "<option value=\"married\">Married</option>";
echo "</select>";
echo "<br>";
?>
<input type="submit" name="search" value="Search">
</form>
$page_number = $_GET['page'];
$result_per_page = $_GET['page_limit'];
$offset = (($page_number * $result_per_page) - $result_per_page); //Offset (Row Number that 'Starts' on page).
$last_row_on_page = ($page_number * $result_per_page); //Max Result (Row Number that 'Ends' on page).
I’d like to see how droopsnoot fixed this:
$last_row_on_page = ($page_number * $result_per_page); //Max Result (Row Number that 'Ends' on page).
droopsnoot, show us your EDIT of me code that is working.
Thank You
There’s no point me showing you that, because the only changes I made were to the URLs, and to the queries, to suit my database and my development system.
By doing what I said back in post #3 of this topic:
$last_row_on_page = $result_per_page;
Remember, I said (and the documentation for MySQL agreed) that the second parameter is the number of rows you want, not the number of the last row. Going back to what you said about readability, especially in a few months or years, you’d be better dropping the
$last_row_on_page variable altogether, and using
$result_per_page in your query.
Of course, because only your form submit sends the data via POST. The next time you open the script, it is not submitted by POST, just as a normal
<a href, so the array is not populated, and anything you didn’t specifically pass through using URL variables or session variables is lost. I didn’t notice it first time around, but the code isn’t really all that easy to read. That’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it.
I did say earlier that the pagination in mine wasn’t correct either. If I get a minute I’ll look again at it.
Glad it’s basically working now.
Thank you for your response.
Yes, I know, it should switch this:
$last_row_on_page = ($page_number * $result_per_page); //Max Result (Row Number that 'Ends' on page).
to this:
$limit = 10; //Max Result per page = 10 rows.
Yes, can call it $max_result_per_page or $max_rows_per_page to begin with and once it has sunk into my subconscious that the LIMIt in the sql query is how many rows you want displayed per page then I can write as $limit. For the time being, let’s stick to $max_result_per_page.
Anyway, since I spent 2 wks creating 7 versions then I’d hate to ditch the 6 and so gonna try getting all of them to work.
You know about mobile responsive design ? Been reading. Will try updating this single page script to adapt. So, this should be my 3rd next target. Right now, need to amend 6 versions then add validations to user inputs. Got to validate the _SESSIONs and _GETS and $_POSTs to prevent injections.
Will keep this thread informed.