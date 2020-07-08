Why WHILE Loop Fails After Paginated Page 1?

This one page script has many faces, my friend.

Note, it is a single page script.

Which is meaning: reg, login, search, blah, blah all in same one single page. Ok ?

Concentrate on this url format …

URL

http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW_1.php?form_type=search&query_type=select&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=1

form_type=search

form_type=login

form_type=personal_details

If form_type is ‘search’ then you’d be shown a search form/box. Like google boy.

If form_type is ‘login’ then you’d be shown a login form. Like hotmail girl.

If form_type is ‘personal_details’ then you’d be shown a submission form to submit your personal details. Like facebook bad boy.

If form_type is ‘link_submission’ then you’d be shown a submission form to submit your link. Like google boy.

So based on the ‘form_type’, you’d get shown appropriate webform (reg, login, personal_details, search db).

And so, by now, you realize, the same one page has many different faces (login, reg, submit details, submit link, search links, etc.) based on the “form_type” mentioned in the url.

Now, let’s forget about “personal_details”, “login” & “reg” cos (because) their parts/functions (personal_details(),login(), registration()) are working fine over here.

So now we look disappointedly at the search(). Which gone all crazy.

Now when form_type is ‘search’ you’d see a webform to make db queries. Let’s call this “member search”. Right now, I’m trying to build pagination for this “member search” feature.

Usually, when you create a pagination, you just code it in linear form.

I thought good to go if neatened up by adding the code in functions and then call the appropriate function as needed. This way, less code. Neater code.

I did manage to build the pagination in linear form. Then thought best to add the code in functions and call the functions when needed and shorten the code. That’s when I messed things up. And am stuck for forthnight now. Just about.

Like I said to you before, the search() gets triggered if the url contains “form_type=search”.

This rows_count() first counts all the matching rows to determine how many pages’ links to generate in our pagination section.

Then this fetch_rows() does the action by grabbing & displaying the matching rows.

fetch_rows() finds 5 row matches. Hence, shows 12345 pages on the pagination section cos I set it to show 1 row per page only (in dev mode).

fetch_rows() works here on PAGE 1 as it manages to display row 0 data.

It adds the value to _SESSION['row_count']. Then when you click PAGE 2/3/4/5 then this stupid _SESSION[‘row_count’] value idiotically auto switches it’s value to “0”. And so now, on PAGE 2/3/4/5 the fetch_rows() finds $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 and assumes it should fetch zero rows. And fetches none. That is the problem.

Your Question:

Why rows_count() and fetch_rows() are inside the search() ?

It cos their codes are part of my search feature’s code.

Where do you want me to place them ? Inside login() or registration() ? That would be irrelevant as rows_count() and fetch_rows() are codes to build PAGINATION for the search feature and not for the registration or login feature.

You know what. I can do bring these 2 functions out of the search() but if in the future I need to make updates then I’d get confused to which part of the script do them 2 functions (rows_count() & fetch_rows() belong to. I’d then have to go through all the lengthy codes and remind myself they belong to the search feature. To avoid all this time-waste, I just added the 2 functions inside the search().

categorized things a little bit.

Anyway, when you clickover to PAGE 2,3,4,5 the search() does trigger as I intend. Also it triggers the rows_count() and fetch_rows() functions (when you clickover to PAGE 2,3,4 or 5). It is just that, the fetch_rows() function finds $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 when PAGE 2/3/4/5 loads. That is why no matching rows get displayed on screen on pages 2/3/4/5.

Now tell me mr droopsnoot, what is making the _SESSION['row_count'] = 5 switch to _SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 when PAGE 2/3/4/5 is loaded ?

Remember, when you are in this PAGE 1 url:

http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW_1.php?form_type=search&query_type=select&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=1

the $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 5.

And so, the relevant row is fetched.

But, when you are in this PAGE 2/3/4/5, then all of a sudden for no reason, the big bad value becomes: $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0.

Hence, no matching rows get fetched for PAGE 1 onwards.

You mind to see if you can do learn what is causing this variable value to mess about auto switching from 5 to 0 ?

As for me, it’s nearly 2wks and I stuck in this quick-sand for long time now!

NOTE: $_SESSION[‘form_type’] = search.

And so, this following line triggers the search():