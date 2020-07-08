Why WHILE Loop Fails After Paginated Page 1?

This one page script has many faces, my friend.
Note, it is a single page script.
Which is meaning: reg, login, search, blah, blah all in same one single page. Ok ?
Concentrate on this url format …
URL
http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW_1.php?form_type=search&query_type=select&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=1
form_type=search
form_type=login
form_type=personal_details
If form_type is ‘search’ then you’d be shown a search form/box. Like google boy.
If form_type is ‘login’ then you’d be shown a login form. Like hotmail girl.
If form_type is ‘personal_details’ then you’d be shown a submission form to submit your personal details. Like facebook bad boy.
If form_type is ‘link_submission’ then you’d be shown a submission form to submit your link. Like google boy.
So based on the ‘form_type’, you’d get shown appropriate webform (reg, login, personal_details, search db).
And so, by now, you realize, the same one page has many different faces (login, reg, submit details, submit link, search links, etc.) based on the “form_type” mentioned in the url.
Now, let’s forget about “personal_details”, “login” & “reg” cos (because) their parts/functions (personal_details(),login(), registration()) are working fine over here.
So now we look disappointedly at the search(). Which gone all crazy.
Now when form_type is ‘search’ you’d see a webform to make db queries. Let’s call this “member search”. Right now, I’m trying to build pagination for this “member search” feature.
Usually, when you create a pagination, you just code it in linear form.
I thought good to go if neatened up by adding the code in functions and then call the appropriate function as needed. This way, less code. Neater code.
I did manage to build the pagination in linear form. Then thought best to add the code in functions and call the functions when needed and shorten the code. That’s when I messed things up. And am stuck for forthnight now. Just about.
Like I said to you before, the search() gets triggered if the url contains “form_type=search”.
This rows_count() first counts all the matching rows to determine how many pages’ links to generate in our pagination section.
Then this fetch_rows() does the action by grabbing & displaying the matching rows.
fetch_rows() finds 5 row matches. Hence, shows 12345 pages on the pagination section cos I set it to show 1 row per page only (in dev mode).
fetch_rows() works here on PAGE 1 as it manages to display row 0 data.
It adds the value to _SESSION['row_count'].
Then when you click PAGE 2/3/4/5 then this stupid _SESSION[‘row_count’] value idiotically auto switches it’s value to “0”. And so now, on PAGE 2/3/4/5 the fetch_rows() finds $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 and assumes it should fetch zero rows. And fetches none. That is the problem.
Your Question:
Why rows_count() and fetch_rows() are inside the search() ?
It cos their codes are part of my search feature’s code.
Where do you want me to place them ? Inside login() or registration() ? That would be irrelevant as rows_count() and fetch_rows() are codes to build PAGINATION for the search feature and not for the registration or login feature.
You know what. I can do bring these 2 functions out of the search() but if in the future I need to make updates then I’d get confused to which part of the script do them 2 functions (rows_count() & fetch_rows() belong to. I’d then have to go through all the lengthy codes and remind myself they belong to the search feature. To avoid all this time-waste, I just added the 2 functions inside the search().
categorized things a little bit.
Anyway, when you clickover to PAGE 2,3,4,5 the search() does trigger as I intend. Also it triggers the rows_count() and fetch_rows() functions (when you clickover to PAGE 2,3,4 or 5). It is just that, the fetch_rows() function finds $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 when PAGE 2/3/4/5 loads. That is why no matching rows get displayed on screen on pages 2/3/4/5.
Now tell me mr droopsnoot, what is making the _SESSION['row_count'] = 5 switch to _SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 when PAGE 2/3/4/5 is loaded ?
Remember, when you are in this PAGE 1 url:
http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW_1.php?form_type=search&query_type=select&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=1
the $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 5.
And so, the relevant row is fetched.
But, when you are in this PAGE 2/3/4/5, then all of a sudden for no reason, the big bad value becomes: $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0.
Hence, no matching rows get fetched for PAGE 1 onwards.
You mind to see if you can do learn what is causing this variable value to mess about auto switching from 5 to 0 ?
As for me, it’s nearly 2wks and I stuck in this quick-sand for long time now!
NOTE: $_SESSION[‘form_type’] = search.
And so, this following line triggers the search():
$_SESSION['form_type']();