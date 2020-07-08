Why WHILE Loop Fails After Paginated Page 1?

@droopsnoot,

Let me tell you what is it all about.

I created membership (login/register, logout, account homepage, pagination, etc.) pages before with helps of course from people like you. All procedural style and mysqli only. I confused about oop and pdo. I used to mysqli. Still beginner for long time now.

The membership script in past had about 10 different pages.

My new project is that, the membership script should be all in one page. I know this not a good idea but want to build those one page sites and I fond to fiddle a little to achieve something different and uniq. So, login, logout, register, search (pagination) all in one page now.

What code I just gave in this thread is the pagination part of the one page script that I getting hiccup on for about 10 nights now! The reg & login parts already work so not bothering mentioning them and wasting your time.

I did not bother mentioning them parts in this thread to keep the code to the point where I am having this HUG frsutrating issue for nearly 10 days now going round and round. Getting nowehere.

So, there you go. Now you know full pic.

I added session start at top now just under error reporting code line on 6 different php scripts. But no luck. Result of test still same.

You see, when I encountered this problem a week ago, I derived another script from it coding it a little different or shorter and faced the same issue. So, I then derived another and so on. Now, I scratching my head with total 6 versions and all of them encounter same problem. On one I used stmt_get_result(), on another stmt_bind_result and so on. Coding just little different to see if I can get over the current issue.

Anyway, like I say, I just added the session start at the top of all 6 files right below error reporting at the top, after someone suggested it. But no luck. No change in 6 scripts behaviours.

Another person suggested I switch from form method post to get but again no luck. Issue still staring in my face with big 2 eyes like a smiley!

This is a mystery now! For over a week been going round and round to dead end. Drat!

As for writing errors in a different file or whatever someone was advising, I have never done it and so don’t know how to proceed, unless ofcourse someone can point me in the right direction with a code snippet or a link to a url. But I don’t think writing errors in a separate file will solve this issue. Will just neaten up the code a tiny bit. Not wasting time going in a different, irrelevant, direction now. Got better things to do.

I have searched all over google for a tutorial with keywords like these but no luck for over a wk now:

“pagination tutorial AND mysqli AND prepared statements AND php”

Most tutorials are in oop or pdo or mysql extension. Or, on how to build pagination that displays whole table records (all rows). They no show tutorials (mysqli, prepared statement) how to show records based on “keyword search”. That is why I am doing things by myself reading php manual and getting ideas from tutorials here and there that are based on oop or pdo or mysql extension or based on “show all table records” (whatever I can find on google).

That issue of _SESSION['row_count'] = 5** switching to **_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 on every page load (same page, remember!), still remains.

(Remember, this membership script is a one page script).

If I can get over this hurdle of why the God Forsaken _SESSION['row_count'] = 5** AUTO switches to **_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 on every same page load, then this 2-3 months project is complete!

Can’t quit now right at the end. Or I wasted 2-3 months for nothing. I no give-up guy!