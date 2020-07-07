Why WHILE Loop Fails After Paginated Page 1?

Hi,

I just joined.

I need advice. On php. I starter level student.

I learning procedural style. Mysqli. Prepared Statement. Don’t know anything else. No pdo. No oop.

Can you people check my pagination code ?

It supposed to work like this:

When you click Search button, at beginning rows_count() does action. It gets matching rows number. Like this:

$query_2 = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ? LIMIT $offset,$last_row_on_page";

Is query ok ?

Then the fetch_rows() fetches rows data and displays in a pagination mode.

When you click any page numbers on any pagination links, like page 2, then fetch_rows() is supposed to fetch the relevant rows again for page 2.

I fetching rows with this query:

I got problem here …

while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result_2,MYSQLI_ASSOC))

It does not get into action in any pages beyond page 1 like page 2, page 2, etc.

It only manage to get into action fetching matching rows for page 1. Not passed page 1. That is my big problem.

Code I configure to display 1 row per page only in dev mode. Will switch to 10-100 later on production mode.

Since exist 5 matching rows then these rows supposed to display across many pages via pagination.

Lines I am having trouble are CAPITALISED in my code comments. Do put attention on them to understand my problem to give right solution.

//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST')
{
    //Do following if "Search" button clicked.
    if(isset($_POST['search']))
    {
        rows_count(); //This function will forward script flow to fetch_rows() before halting the script.
        die();
    }
}

//Do following if "Search" button not clicked but pagination numbered links are clicked. Eg Page 1, 2, 3, etc..
fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ?

Here is the full code for your convenience. You won’t understand the code without the context.

DEVMODE CONTEXT:

<?php error_reporting(E_ALL); ?> <!DOCTYPE HTML"> <html> <head> <meta name="viewport" content="width-device=width, initial-scale=1"> </head> <body> <?php session_start(); if(!isset($_GET['query_type']) && empty($_GET['query_type'])) { die("Invalid Query!"); } else { $_SESSION['query_type'] = $_GET['query_type']; echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE } echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE if(!isset($_GET['form_type']) && empty($_GET['form_type'])) { die("Invalid Form!"); } else { $_SESSION['form_type'] = $_GET['form_type']; echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE if(!function_exists($_SESSION['form_type'])) { die("Invalid Form!"); } else {echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE if(!session_id() || !isset($_SESSION['form_step']) || $_SESSION['form_step'] != 'end') { $_SESSION['form_step'] = 'start'; echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE $_SESSION['form_type'](); } } } //FUNCTIONS START FROM HERE function search() {echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE function rows_count() { //Connect to Database. (DB_SERVER, BD_USERNAME, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME). $conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","powerpage"); $conn->set_charset('utf8mb4'); //Always set Charset. if($conn === false) { die("ERROR: Connection Error!. " . mysqli_connect_error()); } $query_1 = "SELECT COUNT(id) FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ?"; $stmt_1 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn); if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_1,$query_1)) { mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_1,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]); mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_1); $result_1 = mysqli_stmt_bind_result($stmt_1,$row_count); mysqli_stmt_fetch($stmt_1); $_SESSION['row_count'] = $row_count; echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE $_SESSION['form_step'] = 'end'; fetch_rows(); } } function fetch_rows() { echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE $form_step = $_GET['form_step']; $page_number = $_GET['page']; $result_per_page = $_GET['page_limit']; $offset = (($page_number * $result_per_page) - $result_per_page); //Offset (Row Number that 'Starts' on page). $last_row_on_page = ($page_number * $result_per_page); //Max Result (Row Number that 'Ends' on page). $previous_page = $page_number-1; $next_page = $page_number+1; echo "Row Start: $offset";echo "<br>"; echo "Row End: $last_row_on_page";echo "<br>"; //Connect to Database. (DB_SERVER, BD_USERNAME, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME). $conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","powerpage"); $conn->set_charset('utf8mb4'); //Always set Charset. if($conn === false) { die("ERROR: Connection Error!. " . mysqli_connect_error()); } $query_2 = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ? LIMIT $offset,$last_row_on_page"; $stmt_2 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn); if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_2,$query_2)) {echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 103. mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_2,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]); mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_2); $result_2 = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt_2); if(!$result_2) { //Close Connection. mysqli_close($conn); die("<pre>2c. Statement Fetching failed!</pre>"); } else {echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 114. //Grab total number of pages to paginate. $row_count = $_SESSION['row_count']; //$total_pages = ceil($result_1/$result_per_page); $total_pages = ceil($row_count/$result_per_page); echo "TOTAL PAGES: $total_pages<br><br>"; while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result_2,MYSQLI_ASSOC))//On PAGE 2, PHP IGNORING THIS AND BYPASSING THIS WHOLE WHILE LOOP ON PAGE 2. IT IS LINE: 122. {echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGE 2, THIS FAILS TO ECHO. IT IS LINE: 123. PHP IGNORING IT BYPASSING IT ON PAGE 2. //Retrieve Values. $id = $row["id"]; $first_name = $row["first_name"]; $middle_name = $row["middle_name"]; $surname = $row["surname"]; $gender = $row["gender"]; $marital_status = $row["marital_status"]; $working_status = $row["working_status"]; echo "Id: $id<br>"; echo "First Name: $first_name<br>"; echo "Middle Name: $middle_name<br>"; echo "Surname: $surname<br>"; echo "Gender: $gender<br>"; echo "Marital Status: $marital_status<br>"; echo "Working Status: $working_status<br>"; echo "<br>"; echo "<br>"; $i = 1; while($i<=$total_pages) { if($i<$total_pages) { echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo " $i ";?></a><?php } elseif($i==$page_number) { echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo "<b> $i </b>";?></a><?php } $i++; } if($page_number>$total_pages) { echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $previous_page;?>'><?php echo "<b> Previous </b>";?></a><?php } } } } $_SESSION['form_step'] = 'end'; } ?> <form action="<?php echo $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'];?>?form_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=1" method='post' enctype='plain/text'> <?php //Added '*' (asterisk) to indicate the 'Text Field' is a 'required' one. echo "<label for=\"first_name\">First Name *:</label> <input type=\"text\" name=\"first_name\" placeholder=\"First Name\" value = \"\">";?> <br> <?php echo "<label for=\"marital_status\">Marital Status *:</label>"; echo "<select name=\"marital_status\">"; echo "<option value=\"single\">Single</option>"; echo "<option value=\"married\">Married</option>"; echo "</select>"; echo "<br>"; ?> <input type="submit" name="search" value="Search"> <?php //$current_function = __FUNCTION__; //echo $current_function; //Do following if "Search" button clicked. if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST') {echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE //Do following if "Search" button clicked. if(isset($_POST['search'])) {echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE rows_count(); //This function will forward script flow to fetch_rows() before halting the script. die(); } } echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FAILS TO ECHO. IT IS LINE: 24. //Do following if "Search" button not clicked but pagination numbered links are clicked. Eg Page 1, 2, 3, etc.. fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ? echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 205. } ?>

What is wrong ? Why is fetch_rows() or $query_2 failing to fetch the matching rows for pages beyond page 1 ?

ECHOES

Before clicking the SEARCH button, I get echoed these line numbers as expected:

22 24 32 39 42 50

After clicking the SEARCH button I get these echoed as expected:

193 71 78 Row Start: 0 Row End: 1 103 114 TOTAL PAGES: 5 123

After paginated clicking link for ‘page 2’, I get echoed all these same line numbers I get echo before clicking the SEARCH button as if everything is starting all over again with a new query (I not intend this). That not supposed to happen.

I reckon line 200 is not taking action:

fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ? IT IS LINE: 200. MAIN ISSUE HERE, I SUSPECT.

You think it is line 200 the crook here ?

How to correctify the coding ?