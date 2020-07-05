Why WHILE Loop Fails After Paginated Page 1?

PHP
Hi,

I just joined.
I need advice. On php. I starter level student.
I learning procedural style. Mysqli. Prepared Statement. Don’t know anything else. No pdo. No oop.

Can you people check my pagination code ?
It supposed to work like this:

When you click Search button, at beginning rows_count() does action. It gets matching rows number. Like this:

$query_2 = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ? LIMIT $offset,$last_row_on_page";

Is query ok ?

Then the fetch_rows() fetches rows data and displays in a pagination mode.

When you click any page numbers on any pagination links, like page 2, then fetch_rows() is supposed to fetch the relevant rows again for page 2.
I fetching rows with this query:

$query_2 = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ? LIMIT $offset,$last_row_on_page";

Is query ok ?

I got problem here …

while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result_2,MYSQLI_ASSOC))

It does not get into action in any pages beyond page 1 like page 2, page 2, etc.
It only manage to get into action fetching matching rows for page 1. Not passed page 1. That is my big problem.

Code I configure to display 1 row per page only in dev mode. Will switch to 10-100 later on production mode.
Since exist 5 matching rows then these rows supposed to display across many pages via pagination.

Lines I am having trouble are CAPITALISED in my code comments. Do put attention on them to understand my problem to give right solution.

//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
	if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST')
	{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
		//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
		if(isset($_POST['search']))
		{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
			rows_count(); //This function will forward script flow to fetch_rows() before halting the script.
			die();
		}
	}
	echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FAILS TO ECHO. IT IS LINE: 24.
	//Do following if "Search" button not clicked but pagination numbered links are clicked. Eg Page 1, 2, 3, etc..
	fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ?
	echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 205.

Here is the full code for your convenience. You won’t understand the code without the context.

DEVMODE CONTEXT:

<?php
error_reporting(E_ALL);
?>

<!DOCTYPE HTML">
<html>

<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width-device=width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>

<?php
session_start();

if(!isset($_GET['query_type']) && empty($_GET['query_type']))
{
	die("Invalid Query!");
}
else
{
	$_SESSION['query_type'] = $_GET['query_type']; echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
}
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE

if(!isset($_GET['form_type']) && empty($_GET['form_type']))
{
	die("Invalid Form!");
}
else
{
	$_SESSION['form_type'] = $_GET['form_type']; echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
	
	if(!function_exists($_SESSION['form_type']))
	{
		die("Invalid Form!");
	}
	else
	{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
		if(!session_id() || !isset($_SESSION['form_step']) || $_SESSION['form_step'] != 'end')
		{
			$_SESSION['form_step'] = 'start'; echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
			$_SESSION['form_type']();
		}
	}
}
		
//FUNCTIONS START FROM HERE
function search()
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
	function rows_count()
	{
		//Connect to Database. (DB_SERVER, BD_USERNAME, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME).
		$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","powerpage");
		$conn->set_charset('utf8mb4'); //Always set Charset.
		
		if($conn === false)
		{
			die("ERROR: Connection Error!. " . mysqli_connect_error());
		}
		
		$query_1 = "SELECT COUNT(id) FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ?";
		$stmt_1 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
		if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_1,$query_1))
		{
			mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_1,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);
			mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_1);
			$result_1 = mysqli_stmt_bind_result($stmt_1,$row_count);
			mysqli_stmt_fetch($stmt_1);
			$_SESSION['row_count'] = $row_count;
			echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
			$_SESSION['form_step'] = 'end';
			fetch_rows();
		}
	}

	function fetch_rows()
	{	echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
		$form_step = $_GET['form_step'];
		
		$page_number = $_GET['page'];
		$result_per_page = $_GET['page_limit'];
		$offset = (($page_number * $result_per_page) - $result_per_page); //Offset (Row Number that 'Starts' on page).
		$last_row_on_page = ($page_number * $result_per_page); //Max Result (Row Number that 'Ends' on page).
		$previous_page = $page_number-1;
		$next_page = $page_number+1;
		
		echo "Row Start: $offset";echo "<br>";
		echo "Row End: $last_row_on_page";echo "<br>";
		
		//Connect to Database. (DB_SERVER, BD_USERNAME, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME).
		$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","powerpage");
		$conn->set_charset('utf8mb4'); //Always set Charset.

		if($conn === false)
		{
			die("ERROR: Connection Error!. " . mysqli_connect_error());
		}

		$query_2 = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ? LIMIT $offset,$last_row_on_page";
		$stmt_2 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
		if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_2,$query_2))
		{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 103.
			mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_2,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);
			mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_2);
			$result_2 = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt_2);
			if(!$result_2)
			{
				//Close Connection.
				mysqli_close($conn);
				die("<pre>2c. Statement Fetching failed!</pre>");
			}
			else
			{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 114.
				//Grab total number of pages to paginate.
				$row_count = $_SESSION['row_count'];
				//$total_pages = ceil($result_1/$result_per_page);
				$total_pages = ceil($row_count/$result_per_page);
				
				echo "TOTAL PAGES: $total_pages<br><br>";
				
				while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result_2,MYSQLI_ASSOC))//On PAGE 2, PHP IGNORING THIS AND BYPASSING THIS WHOLE WHILE LOOP ON PAGE 2. IT IS LINE: 122. 
				{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGE 2, THIS FAILS TO ECHO. IT IS LINE: 123. PHP IGNORING IT BYPASSING IT ON PAGE 2.
					//Retrieve Values.
					$id = $row["id"];
					$first_name = $row["first_name"];
					$middle_name = $row["middle_name"];
					$surname = $row["surname"];
					$gender = $row["gender"];
					$marital_status = $row["marital_status"];
					$working_status = $row["working_status"];
					
					echo "Id: $id<br>";
					echo "First Name: $first_name<br>";
					echo "Middle Name: $middle_name<br>";
					echo "Surname: $surname<br>";
					echo "Gender: $gender<br>";
					echo "Marital Status: $marital_status<br>";
					echo "Working Status: $working_status<br>";
					echo "<br>";
					echo "<br>";
					
					$i = 1;
					while($i<=$total_pages)
					{
						if($i<$total_pages)
						{
							echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo " $i ";?></a><?php 
						}
						elseif($i==$page_number)
						{
							echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo "<b> $i </b>";?></a><?php 
						}
						
						$i++;
					}
					if($page_number>$total_pages)
					{
						echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $previous_page;?>'><?php echo "<b> Previous </b>";?></a><?php 
					}
				}
			}
		} 
		$_SESSION['form_step'] = 'end';
	}
	?>
	
	<form action="<?php echo $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'];?>?form_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=1" method='post' enctype='plain/text'>
	<?php

	//Added '*' (asterisk) to indicate the 'Text Field' is a 'required' one.
	echo "<label for=\"first_name\">First Name *:</label>
	<input type=\"text\" name=\"first_name\" placeholder=\"First Name\" value = \"\">";?>
	<br>
	<?php
	echo "<label for=\"marital_status\">Marital Status *:</label>";
	echo "<select name=\"marital_status\">";
	echo "<option value=\"single\">Single</option>";
	echo "<option value=\"married\">Married</option>";
	echo "</select>";
	echo "<br>";
	?>
	<input type="submit" name="search" value="Search">
	<?php
	//$current_function = __FUNCTION__;
	//echo $current_function;
	
	//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
	if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST')
	{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
		//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
		if(isset($_POST['search']))
		{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
			rows_count(); //This function will forward script flow to fetch_rows() before halting the script.
			die();
		}
	}
	echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FAILS TO ECHO. IT IS LINE: 24.
	//Do following if "Search" button not clicked but pagination numbered links are clicked. Eg Page 1, 2, 3, etc..
	fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ?
	echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 205.
}

?>

What is wrong ? Why is fetch_rows() or $query_2 failing to fetch the matching rows for pages beyond page 1 ?

ECHOES
Before clicking the SEARCH button, I get echoed these line numbers as expected:

22
24
32
39
42
50

After clicking the SEARCH button I get these echoed as expected:

193
71
78
Row Start: 0
Row End: 1
103
114
TOTAL PAGES: 5

123

After paginated clicking link for ‘page 2’, I get echoed all these same line numbers I get echo before clicking the SEARCH button as if everything is starting all over again with a new query (I not intend this). That not supposed to happen.

I reckon line 200 is not taking action:

fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ? IT IS LINE: 200. MAIN ISSUE HERE, I SUSPECT.

You think it is line 200 the crook here ?

How to correctify the coding ?

I haven’t read all your code, but don’t forget that the LIMIT clause takes two parameters, the starting row and the number of rows to return. It doesn’t take the starting row and the ending row. It can take just the number of rows (ideal for the first page), but there isn’t a from-to option as your variable names suggest you are using.

It’s worth noting that without an ORDER BY clause, your LIMIT may not be so useful.

This section doesn’t look quite right to me, either:

$i = 1;
while($i<=$total_pages)
  {
  if($i<$total_pages)
    {
    echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo " $i ";?></a><?php 
    }
  elseif($i==$page_number)
    {
    echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo "<b> $i </b>";?></a><?php 
    }
  $i++;
}

The if and the elseif clauses don’t seem to be correct to me. Is it fair to say that it will only display the page number in bold if it’s the same as $total_pages? I can’t quite do it in my head. It seems that it will only go into the elseif clause if $i is not less than $total_pages, which in your outer while() means that it will only do it once, when it is the same as $total_pages.

Wouldn’t it be easier to just check if $i is the current page, display the bold page number, otherwise display it in normal font? In fact, as it seems that the link is identical other than having the <b> tags around the display (which I think should probably now be <strong>, but has probably changed again), why not just set a variable that is the page number either with or without the bold tags, and just have the one echo statement?

I’m not sure the above helps with your actual query.

If you’re relying on your session variables to help decide whether you’re on the first page or a later one, you shouldn’t send output to the browser before your session_start() call. That should be the very first thing you do. You have a DOCTYPE and a load of other stuff being output which, unless you have buffering enabled, may interfere with the session start.

Thank You droopsnoot!

I forgot about the ORDER by id in my LIMIT query. Fixed it.
You ask: Why I am make page number bold that equals to the $total_pages ?
Where I did it ? I check code, I see this:

elseif($i==$page_number)
{
	echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=1&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo "<b> $i </b>";?></a><?php 						}

I ordered php to make bold that page number which matches with the page you are on. So, if you on page 5, then page number 5 will be shown in bold.

Mr droopsnoot, I just realize that, $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 5, when I click SEARCH button. It means: 5 matching rows found.

Now, when I click PAGE 2 on pagination, the $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0, why is that ? It should stay 5. I am not overwriting the variable value anywhere.

This is reason why I now suspect, when I click PAGE 2 or PAGE 3 on PAGINATION section, I see zero results or no rows shown. No rows are shown beyond page 1.

If I can LEARN from YOU why the ‘_SESSION['row_count'] = 5' auto vhanges to '_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0’, mystery finish.

You see, after clicking SEARCH button, this part of code fetches $_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 5. That is good.

$query_1 = "SELECT COUNT(id) FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ?";

$stmt_1 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_1,$query_1))
{
            mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_1,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);
mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_1);
$result_1 = mysqli_stmt_bind_result($stmt_1,$row_count);
mysqli_stmt_fetch($stmt_1);
$_SESSION['row_count'] = $row_count;

I get displayed all matching rows on PAGE 1.
Since I set to display 1 row per page, I am shown 1 matching row on PAGE 1. This is good!

You see, when I click PAGE 2 on PAGINATION part, I expect to see the 2nd matching row, but “_SESSION['row_count'] = 5" switches to "_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0” and so no matching rows display. Why this illegal switching of values from ‘5’ to ‘0’ when I click PAGE 2 or anything ?

This illegal switching ruins the following query you see below which runs when I click PAGE 2 or any PAGE (eg PAGE 3) after PAGE 1:

$row_count = $_SESSION['row_count'];
 //$total_pages = ceil($result_1/$result_per_page);
$total_pages = ceil($row_count/$result_per_page);

Context:

$query_2 = "SELECT id,first_name,middle_name,surname,gender,marital_status,working_status FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ? LIMIT $offset,$last_row_on_page";
        echo "$query_2<br>";
        $stmt_2 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
        if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_2,$query_2))
        {echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 111.
            mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_2,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);
            mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_2);
            $result_2 = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt_2);
            echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 114.
            //Grab total number of pages to paginate.
            $row_count = $_SESSION['row_count'];
            //$total_pages = ceil($result_1/$result_per_page);
            $total_pages = ceil($row_count/$result_per_page);

Do find spare time to check my original code and see if you can know why “$_SESSION[‘row_count’]” switches from “5” to “0”.

Thank You!

But that elseif() is only triggered if your first if is not true (because of the else part), and your first if checks to see if $i < $total_pages). So the only time it ever gets into the elseif() is on the last pass, when $i is the same as $total_pages, because your outer loop runs until $i equals $total_pages.

Sorry, I’m on the way out and haven’t time to read the rest of the post, I’ll read it later if no-one else has already responded.

Thank You now!
I do will double check what you say.
Now, if you no mind, when you come home from outside, can you see which criminal part of the code overwrites my session variable I said in my last post ?

You said …
but don’t forget that the LIMIT clause takes two parameters, the starting row and the number of rows to return. It doesn’t take the starting row and the ending row. It can take just the number of rows (ideal for the first page), but there isn’t a from-to option as your variable names suggest you are using.

I now confused not knowing how to fix these lines of mine if you think they are wrong:

$page_number = $_GET['page'];
$result_per_page = $_GET['page_limit'];
$offset = (($page_number * $result_per_page) - $result_per_page); //Offset (Row Number that 'Starts' on page).
$last_row_on_page = ($page_number * $result_per_page); //Max Result (Row Number that 'Ends' on page).
		
$previous_page = $page_number-1;
$next_page = $page_number+1;
echo "Row Start: $offset";echo "<br>";
echo "Row End: $last_row_on_page";echo "<br>";

Can you help me fix this ? I scratching my head.
A code example will be good idea.

Well, the documentation for LIMIT is quite clear. Your second parameter should be your $result_per_page value, if that is the number of rows you want on each page.

Have you moved your session_start() so that it appears before all browser output?

@droopsnoot,

Let me tell you what is it all about.
I created membership (login/register, logout, account homepage, pagination, etc.) pages before with helps of course from people like you. :wink: All procedural style and mysqli only. I confused about oop and pdo. I used to mysqli. Still beginner for long time now.

The membership script in past had about 10 different pages.
My new project is that, the membership script should be all in one page. I know this not a good idea but want to build those one page sites and I fond to fiddle a little to achieve something different and uniq. So, login, logout, register, search (pagination) all in one page now.
What code I just gave in this thread is the pagination part of the one page script that I getting hiccup on for about 10 nights now! The reg & login parts already work so not bothering mentioning them and wasting your time.

I did not bother mentioning them parts in this thread to keep the code to the point where I am having this HUG frsutrating issue for nearly 10 days now going round and round. Getting nowehere.
So, there you go. Now you know full pic.

I added session start at top now just under error reporting code line on 6 different php scripts. But no luck. Result of test still same.
You see, when I encountered this problem a week ago, I derived another script from it coding it a little different or shorter and faced the same issue. So, I then derived another and so on. Now, I scratching my head with total 6 versions and all of them encounter same problem. On one I used stmt_get_result(), on another stmt_bind_result and so on. Coding just little different to see if I can get over the current issue.
Anyway, like I say, I just added the session start at the top of all 6 files right below error reporting at the top, after someone suggested it. But no luck. No change in 6 scripts behaviours.
Another person suggested I switch from form method post to get but again no luck. Issue still staring in my face with big 2 eyes like a smiley!
This is a mystery now! For over a week been going round and round to dead end. Drat!

As for writing errors in a different file or whatever someone was advising, I have never done it and so don’t know how to proceed, unless ofcourse someone can point me in the right direction with a code snippet or a link to a url. But I don’t think writing errors in a separate file will solve this issue. Will just neaten up the code a tiny bit. Not wasting time going in a different, irrelevant, direction now. Got better things to do.

I have searched all over google for a tutorial with keywords like these but no luck for over a wk now:

“pagination tutorial AND mysqli AND prepared statements AND php”

Most tutorials are in oop or pdo or mysql extension. Or, on how to build pagination that displays whole table records (all rows). They no show tutorials (mysqli, prepared statement) how to show records based on “keyword search”. That is why I am doing things by myself reading php manual and getting ideas from tutorials here and there that are based on oop or pdo or mysql extension or based on “show all table records” (whatever I can find on google).

That issue of _SESSION['row_count'] = 5** switching to **_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 on every page load (same page, remember!), still remains.
(Remember, this membership script is a one page script).

If I can get over this hurdle of why the God Forsaken _SESSION['row_count'] = 5** AUTO switches to **_SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0 on every same page load, then this 2-3 months project is complete!

Can’t quit now right at the end. Or I wasted 2-3 months for nothing. I no give-up guy!

Can you post the current version of the code please?

@droopsnoot,

Sorry for the late reply. Haven’t been online lately.
Here’s the latest version you asked for:

<?php
error_reporting(E_ALL);
session_start();
?>

<!DOCTYPE HTML">
<html>

<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width-device=width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>

<?php

if(!isset($_GET['query_type']) && empty($_GET['query_type']))
{
    die("Invalid Query!");
}
else
{
    $_SESSION['query_type'] = $_GET['query_type']; echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
}
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE

if(!isset($_GET['form_type']) && empty($_GET['form_type']))
{
    die("Invalid Form!");
}
else
{
    $_SESSION['form_type'] = $_GET['form_type']; echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
    
if(!function_exists($_SESSION['form_type']))
{
    die("Invalid Form!");
}
else
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
    if(!isset($_SESSION['form_step']))// || $_SESSION['form_step'] != 'end')
    {
        $_SESSION['form_step'] = 'start'; echo $_SESSION['form_step'];
        echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
        $_SESSION['form_type']();
    }
    else
    {
        $_SESSION['form_step'] = $_GET['form_step'];
        echo __LINE__; echo "<br>"; echo $_SESSION['form_step'];//DELETE
        $_SESSION['form_type']();
    }
}
}
        
//FUNCTIONS START FROM HERE
function search()
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
    function rows_count()
    {
        //Connect to Database. (DB_SERVER, BD_USERNAME, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME).
        mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
        $conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","powerpage");
        $conn->set_charset('utf8mb4'); //Always set Charset.
        
    if($conn === false)
    {
        die("ERROR: Connection Error!. " . mysqli_connect_error());
    }
    
    $query_1 = "SELECT COUNT(id) FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ?";
    $stmt_1 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
    if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_1,$query_1))
    {
        mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_1,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);
        mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_1);
        $result_1 = mysqli_stmt_bind_result($stmt_1,$row_count);
        mysqli_stmt_fetch($stmt_1);
        $_SESSION['row_count'] = $row_count;
        echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
        $_SESSION['form_step'] = 'end'; //$form_step = 'end'; WRONG
        //fetch_rows();
    }
    //Close Statement.
    mysqli_stmt_close($stmt_1);
    //Close Connection.
    mysqli_close($conn);
}

function fetch_rows()
{   echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
    $form_step = $_GET['form_step'];
    
    $page_number = $_GET['page'];
    $result_per_page = $_GET['page_limit'];
    $offset = (($page_number * $result_per_page) - $result_per_page); //Offset (Row Number that 'Starts' on page).
    $last_row_on_page = ($page_number * $result_per_page); //Max Result (Row Number that 'Ends' on page).
    $previous_page = $page_number-1;
    $next_page = $page_number+1;
    
    echo "Row Start: $offset";echo "<br>";
    echo "Row End: $last_row_on_page";echo "<br>";
    
    //Connect to Database. (DB_SERVER, BD_USERNAME, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME).
    mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
    $conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","powerpage");
    $conn->set_charset('utf8mb4'); //Always set Charset.

    if($conn === false)
    {
        die("ERROR: Connection Error!. " . mysqli_connect_error());
    }

    $query_2 = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE first_name = ? AND marital_status = ? ORDER BY id LIMIT $offset,$last_row_on_page";
    $stmt_2 = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
    if(mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt_2,$query_2))
    {echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 111.
        mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt_2,"ss",$_POST["first_name"],$_POST["marital_status"]);
        mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt_2);
        $result_2 = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt_2);
        echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 114.
        //Grab total number of pages to paginate.
        $row_count = $_SESSION['row_count'];
        //$total_pages = ceil($result_1/$result_per_page);
        $total_pages = ceil($row_count/$result_per_page);
        
        echo "TOTAL PAGES: $total_pages<br><br>";
        
        while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result_2,MYSQLI_ASSOC))
        {echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";
            //Retrieve Values.
            $id = $row["id"];
            $first_name = $row["first_name"];
            $middle_name = $row["middle_name"];
            $surname = $row["surname"];
            $gender = $row["gender"];
            $marital_status = $row["marital_status"];
            $working_status = $row["working_status"];
            
            echo "Id: $id<br>";
            echo "First Name: $first_name<br>";
            echo "Middle Name: $middle_name<br>";
            echo "Surname: $surname<br>";
            echo "Gender: $gender<br>";
            echo "Marital Status: $marital_status<br>";
            echo "Working Status: $working_status<br>";
            echo "<br>";
            echo "<br>";
        }   
        $i = 1;
        while($i<=$total_pages)
        {
            if($i<$total_pages)
            {
                echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW_1.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo " $i ";?></a><?php 
            }
            elseif($i==$page_number)
            {
                echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW_1.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=<?php echo $i;?>'><?php echo "<b> $i </b>";?></a><?php 
            }
            
            $i++;
        }
        if($page_number>$total_pages)
        {
            echo "<a href='http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW_1.php?form_type=";?><?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=<?php echo $previous_page;?>'><?php echo "<b> Previous </b>";?></a><?php 
        }
    }
    //Close Statement.
    mysqli_stmt_close($stmt_2);
    //Close Connection.
    mysqli_close($conn);
    
    $_SESSION['form_step'] = 'end';
    //die();
}
?>

<form action="<?php echo $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'];?>?form_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['form_type'];?>&query_type=<?php echo $_SESSION['query_type'];?>&form_step=end&page_limit=2&page=1" method='post' enctype='plain/text'>
<?php

//Added '*' (asterisk) to indicate the 'Text Field' is a 'required' one.
echo "<label for=\"first_name\">First Name *:</label>
<input type=\"text\" name=\"first_name\" placeholder=\"First Name\" value = \"\">";?>
<br>
<?php
echo "<label for=\"marital_status\">Marital Status *:</label>";
echo "<select name=\"marital_status\">";
echo "<option value=\"single\">Single</option>";
echo "<option value=\"married\">Married</option>";
echo "</select>";
echo "<br>";
?>
<input type="submit" name="search" value="Search">
<?php
//$current_function = __FUNCTION__;
//echo $current_function;

//Do following if "Search" button clicked.
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST')
{echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
    //Do following if "Search" button clicked.
    if(isset($_POST['search']))
    {echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//DELETE
        rows_count(); //This function will forward script flow to fetch_rows() before halting the script.
        fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ? IT IS LINE: 200. MAIN ISSUE HERE, I SUSPECT.
        echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 201.
        die;
    }
}
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FAILS TO ECHO. IT IS LINE: 198.
//Do following if "Search" button not clicked but pagination numbered links are clicked. Eg Page 1, 2, 3, etc..
//rows_count(); //This function will forward script flow to fetch_rows() before halting the script.
fetch_rows(); //On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS FUNCTION IS NOT GETTING TRIGGERED! WHY ? IT IS LINE: 200. MAIN ISSUE HERE, I SUSPECT.
echo __LINE__; echo "<br>";//On PAGINATION PAGE 2, THIS GETS ECHOED. IT IS LINE: 201.
die;
}

?>

One person argued, I got my following 2 functions:
rows_count();
fetch_rows();

nested inside the search() function and I never call the search() function.
I argued back just now that I do call the search() function or how else would PAGE 1 show me row data ?

NOTE:
Url is:
http://localhost/power.page/pagination_test_simple_WORKING_ON_NOW_01.php?form_type=search&query_type=select&form_step=start&page_limit=2&page=1

php grabs the “form_type” via $_GET to determine what type of form it must display ? Should it display Registration Form ?, Login Form ? Database Search Form ?
In this case, it’s a database Search form.
“form_type=search”.

Note these lines:

 $_SESSION['form_type'] = $_GET['form_type']; //Line 32
$_SESSION['form_step'] = $_GET['form_step']; //Line 48
$_SESSION['form_type'](); //Line 52. Calling the "search()" from this point.

So now, right at the top of the page, the search() function gets triggered.
Inside this search(), rows_count() gets triggered and counts the matching rows to decdie how many pages (PAGE1, PAGE2, etc.) to display on pagination section.
Finally, fetch_rows() function fetches the rows and displays them on PAGE 1.

When you click PAGE 2 or any after PAGE 1, the rows_count() does not trigger again as matching rows count has already been determined while you were on PAGE 1. And so only the fetch_rows() triggers and it should fetch the matching rows for PAGE 2 or whatever page you are in but the fetch_rows() fails to fetch any rows because it wrongfully assumes there are no matching rows for PAGE 2, 3, etc. due to:
_SESSION['row_count'] = 5; auto switching to: _SESSION[‘row_count’] = 0;
when you clicked over to PAGE 2 or any page beyond PAGE 1.
Note, the value must not switch from “5” to “0” here or “0” is fed here:
$total_pages = ceil($row_count/$result_per_page);

In short droopsnoot, try to figure-out what the value of:
$_SESSION[‘row_count’]
auto switches when you headover to any PAGE (eg. PAGE 2, PAGE 3, PAGE 4) beyond PAGE 1.
Then I can solve this issue ASAP.

Your LIMIT parameters are still incorrect. Your second parameter should not be the last row that you want to retrieve, it should be the number of rows you want to retrieve.

Also there’s a random quote in here:

<!DOCTYPE HTML">

and your form enctype is invalid - it should be “text/plain” rather than “plain/text”.

You don’t close the <form> tag anywhere I can see.

Doubt these little HTML things are anything to do with your problem.

Hang on though, why are your rows_count() and fetch_rows() functions defined inside the search() function? What’s the point?