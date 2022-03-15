Why website title not showing correctly in Google Search?

website meta tags have been completed, but Why is my website title not showing correctly in Google Search.
Google does not always use the text from either the title or meta description tags. There is little you can do about it, as it is an automated process.
See this article for full information:
@technobear has given you a good starting point.
I was tempted to ask what do you mean with “my website title not showing correctly” but the truth is that, whatever the problem, the basics are always de the same for every single page.
You can use a website called
MetaTags.io to see how your site title and description will appear in Google.
After that, you can use the All In One SEO plugin to set the title and description. That is assuming you’re on WordPress.
Also, make sure you add your site to Google Search Console so that Google can index the updated version of your website quicker. Good luck!
The OP has set the title and description. His problem is that Google’s algorithm has chosen to display different text. The article I linked to above states clearly that this can happen.
At the end of the day, Google’s site belongs to Google, and the choice of what to display and how to display it also rests with Google. Following their guidelines gives you the best chance of influencing what is shown, but you cannot force Google to use your chosen text.
So it means there’s no way to fix that manually?
Yes, that’s exactly what it means. Again, I would refer you to the above link.
Google’s generation of title links on the Google Search results page is completely automated and takes into account both the content of a page and references to it that appear on the web. The goal of the title link is to best represent and describe each result.
While we can’t manually change title links for individual sites, we’re always working to make them as relevant as possible. You can help improve the quality of the title link that’s displayed for your page by following the best practices.
You can fix it if you do all the right things.