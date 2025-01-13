Why this one input, one output and binary perceptron doesnt work?

I have this code:
peso=true
activar=(input)=>{
if(peso==false){
return !input
}
if(peso==true){
return input
}
}
aleatorizar=()=>{
peso=Math.random()*2<1?false:true
}
entrenar=(input,output,charge)=>{
for(i=0;i<charge;i++){
if(activar(input)!==output){
aleatorizar()
}
}
}
while(true){
entrenar(false,true,10)
entrenar(true,true,10)
console.log(
"false => "+activar(false)+
" true => "+activar(true)
)
}
The solution: A working binary perceptron than can activate and deactivate NOT gate via ‘peso’ variable (neural weight) Its possible? Thanks anyway.