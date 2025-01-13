Why this one input, one output and binary perceptron doesnt work?

JavaScript
1

I have this code:

peso=true
activar=(input)=>{
	if(peso==false){
		return !input
	}
	if(peso==true){
		return input
	}
}
aleatorizar=()=>{
	peso=Math.random()*2<1?false:true
}
entrenar=(input,output,charge)=>{
	for(i=0;i<charge;i++){
		if(activar(input)!==output){
			aleatorizar()
		}
	}
}
while(true){
	entrenar(false,true,10)
	entrenar(true,true,10)
	console.log(
		"false => "+activar(false)+
		" true => "+activar(true)
	)
}

The solution: A working binary perceptron than can activate and deactivate NOT gate via ‘peso’ variable (neural weight) Its possible? Thanks anyway.

2

ow, my head.

What’s it supposed to do, exactly? The logic of this thing defies…well, logic.

3

Acting a binary perceptron.

4

right but saying the words doesnt make it a thing.

a perceptron is a simple neural network.

your code makes charge attempts to turn peso into input by flipping a coin.

I dont… see how this is in any way related.