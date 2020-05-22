Why this menu toggle behavior

HTML & CSS
#1

I want to build a responsive menu, showing a Hamburger menu at a certain width with an Eventlistener which triggers toggle behaviour. Why is it working only when between button Tag and nav class is an img?
If I comment out, at onClick on Hambuger Menu, the menu is visible – but does not go away by clicking again.

This is the HTML:

  <header>
      <!-- <div class="container row"> -->
        <button class="nav-toggle">
          <span class="hamburger"></span>
        </button>
<-- If this is commented out, toggle does not work. -->
          <img src="img/logo.svg"  /> 
<--End of "issue point -->
        <nav class="nav">
          <ul>
            <li ><a href="#" >Home</!--></li>
            <li><a href="#">About</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
          </ul>
        </nav>
      </div>
    </header>

This is the JS

const navToggle = document.querySelector('.nav-toggle');
const nav = document.querySelector('.nav');


navToggle.addEventListener('click', () => {
    nav.classList.toggle('nav--visible');
})

Because I have no clue, why this happens I have no Idea, which part of the CSS I should show.

It is not neccessarily an img tag which is needed. I tried H1 also – and then it works again.

It seems to be just neccessary, that between and is another element. Could anyone explain, why this happens?

Many thanks!