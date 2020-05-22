Why this menu toggle behavior

I want to build a responsive menu, showing a Hamburger menu at a certain width with an Eventlistener which triggers toggle behaviour. Why is it working only when between button Tag and nav class is an img ?

If I comment out, at onClick on Hambuger Menu, the menu is visible – but does not go away by clicking again.

This is the HTML:

<header> <!-- <div class="container row"> --> <button class="nav-toggle"> <span class="hamburger"></span> </button> <-- If this is commented out, toggle does not work. --> <img src="img/logo.svg" /> <--End of "issue point --> <nav class="nav"> <ul> <li ><a href="#" >Home</!--></li> <li><a href="#">About</a></li> <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </header>

This is the JS

const navToggle = document.querySelector('.nav-toggle'); const nav = document.querySelector('.nav'); navToggle.addEventListener('click', () => { nav.classList.toggle('nav--visible'); })

Because I have no clue, why this happens I have no Idea, which part of the CSS I should show.

It is not neccessarily an img tag which is needed. I tried H1 also – and then it works again.

It seems to be just neccessary, that between and is another element. Could anyone explain, why this happens?

Many thanks!