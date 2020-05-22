Why this menu toggle behavior

I want to build a responsive menu, showing a Hamburger menu at a certain width with an Eventlistener which triggers toggle behaviour. Why is it working only when between
button Tag and
nav class is an
img?
If I comment out, at onClick on Hambuger Menu, the menu is visible – but does not go away by clicking again.
This is the HTML:
<header>
<!-- <div class="container row"> -->
<button class="nav-toggle">
<span class="hamburger"></span>
</button>
<-- If this is commented out, toggle does not work. -->
<img src="img/logo.svg" />
<--End of "issue point -->
<nav class="nav">
<ul>
<li ><a href="#" >Home</!--></li>
<li><a href="#">About</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>
</div>
</header>
This is the JS
const navToggle = document.querySelector('.nav-toggle');
const nav = document.querySelector('.nav');
navToggle.addEventListener('click', () => {
nav.classList.toggle('nav--visible');
})
Because I have no clue, why this happens I have no Idea, which part of the CSS I should show.
It is not neccessarily an img tag which is needed. I tried H1 also – and then it works again.
It seems to be just neccessary, that between and is another element. Could anyone explain, why this happens?
Many thanks!